There’s No Bigger Loser Than a Racist ‘Star Wars’ Fan

Today, the actress Moses Ingram became a trending topic on Twitter after sharing some of the copious racist abuse she’s received for appearing in a new Star Wars series, Obi-Wan Kenobi. The comments were bad enough to prompt a callout from the franchise’s own social channel, which offered this advice: “There are more than 20 million sentient species in the Star Wars galaxy, don’t choose to be a racist.” Yep, that should take care of it.

Moses Ingram posted some of the racist stuff she's been receiving because of her role in Kenobi and this is what it is like to be a black woman in Star Wars. White supremacy is rampant in SW communities and @starwars needs to do more to protect their actors of color. pic.twitter.com/4amNMq6FAC — Shitty Star Wars Posts (@SW_takes) May 31, 2022

The ugly episode follows years of trolling against non-white people who have joined the Star Wars canon during the Disney era, including John Boyega and Kelly Marie Tran. And while it appears that the brand is now more prepared to support their casts against such hate campaigns, the fact remains: This audience is full of bigots who seem to think that diversity is ruining their movies and TV about magical space knights and Muppet aliens. Could there be any more pathetic loser than the racist Star Wars fan? If so, I’m having trouble picturing one.

Like, how do you own a Funko Pop of Baby Yoda, lose your mind when a Wookie named “Gungi” shows up in one of your spinoff cartoons, and still have the nerve to attack a Black woman for playing a role in this stupid universe? It’s crazy you even find the time to harass anyone in between the five daily meals of Kraft Mac & Cheese and watching streamers on Twitch play video games that are too hard for you. But I guess when it comes to preserving the ethnic purity of the entertainment that brought you joy in childhood — the type of joy you haven’t experienced since, and probably never will again — you can always put in the effort to fire off a few slurs. At this point, Lucasfilm expects it. Great job, you profoundly unloved shitheads.

Lucasfilm warned #ObiWanKenobi star Moses Ingram about racist Star Wars fans



"[It] will likely happen"



(via @Independent) pic.twitter.com/73hJBNYZde — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) May 23, 2022

Maybe you’re so disappointed in your own life, so without status or prospects, that going after these actors is the only way you can feel important. Well, you aren’t, and while the targets of your contempt might flinch at those words, they’re still successful, well-paid and famous. What are you? Someone with bad hygiene who wishes lightsabers were real. Hardly a testament to white culture! I’m not sure if you realize it, but outside your stupid little nerd bubble, very few of us piss our pants with rage when a person of color shows up in whatever we’re watching.

Sorry that Star Wars got “woke,” but it wouldn’t be such a problem if you weren’t a racist, bitter, jealous failure — or cared about literally anything else.