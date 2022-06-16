We Need Answers About This Elephant With a Killer Grudge

The internet will not move on until we know why an angry pachyderm killed a woman... and then desecrated her funeral

One frustration for millions of Americans watching the congressional hearings on the January 6th Capitol riot is the sense that we already know what happened. An attempted coup! Trump was behind it! The whole thing aired live on TV and social media! But as lawmakers test our patience by stating the facts of that event once more, a real mystery has captured national attention.

What did this elephant have against that poor woman?

Also I want to point out that elephants have funerals. This situation wasn’t a human abstraction that an animal wouldn’t understand. This elephant HATED that woman https://t.co/i2yLfD1ZLr — Killjoy McCoy (@letsgoayo) June 13, 2022

People die in bizarre ways, and “trampled by elephant” isn’t even among the strangest: About 500 are killed by the mighty pachyderms each year, with attacks on the rise as they compete with human civilization for space and food. But the same elephant that killed you returning later on to desecrate your funeral? That’s less common. And as the story of Maya Murmu, an unfortunate 70-year-old Indian woman suffering just that fate, seeped into the global meme network, the jokes began to pose a question: How had she incurred such elephantine wrath?

The elephant when it heard that lady was being buried at 2pm pic.twitter.com/Nn1IcYXSyI — Panic! At The TL (@Puff_Iya) June 15, 2022

Nobody:



Absolutely no one: ….



That one elephant pic.twitter.com/qiCmvi7BnV — vids that go hard (@vidsthatgohardd) June 15, 2022

So you showed up to her funeral why?? pic.twitter.com/ViEsvXfCCR — Tre_Saturday (@BabyTre_) June 15, 2022

elephants have some of the highest rates of empathy among animals, they grieve and even have funerals. they also never forget. so I need to know exactly what that woman did for an elephant to kill her and then crash the funeral. — irene (@writtenbyirene) June 14, 2022

Knowing that elephants are intelligent, sensitive creatures with long memories — and the capacity to hold a bitter grudge — we’re disposed to regard this violence as targeted revenge. Surely some bad blood had gone unmentioned in the press coverage. This tidy narrative also happens to align, though, with our reluctance to confront the tensions of our current place in nature. If it’s not out of the question that an elephant was settling a score, neither is it implausible that elephants of this region are mad at people in general, and getting madder. One theory even holds that elephants who see their relatives shot develop PTSD. Without evidence, some TikTok sleuths have claimed that the deceased woman was involved in a poaching ring.

bc what did that lady do ! the elephant went back on the exact DATE and TIME of the funeral https://t.co/ZMUv8ua9Au — amanda (@amandabb__) June 16, 2022

I live in Thailand, went with a friend to her village years ago. She pointed out a shop where owners had been feeding an elephant family fried Chinese donuts every morning. The owners came back from a vacation to find the shop trampled by elephants after they found it closed. — Jeanmarie Vorabutra (@jvorabutra) June 15, 2022

Tiktok found out why the elephant went el pollo loco on that lady .. apparently she helped poachers and they got some of her babies — ✨Spicy Disaster✨ (@aka_Aspen) June 16, 2022

It is, quite simply, the kind of elevated horror that keeps you up at night. No surprise that many are unwilling or unable to carry on until we gain clarity and closure. What we may not be able to accept is that, instead of the thirst for payback you’d get from a Tarantino character, this beast was driven by more Darwinian logic: It’s us or them.

Still, I strongly recommend not going out of your way to piss off an elephant. Unless you want the entire internet taking the elephant’s side.