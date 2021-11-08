This Cringey Pickup Artist Scenario Is Opening Up a Whole New Meme

Has any self-described “pickup artist” actually shown a talent for seduction? In my experience, a man who excels at attracting women doesn’t turn it into a whole lifestyle brand — he’s far too busy in the bedroom for that. Particularly on the internet, where so many pretend to be what they’re not, the gurus of game exaggerate their conquests and develop a mindless faith in unproven methods, so that they often sound like they’ve rarely ventured into society at all.

Wave to get her attention.



"Excuse me, I really like your shoes"



Depending on response, I introduce myself, offer to shake her hand, and during the shake if she seems receptive, gently caress her hand.



After, "do you live around here?"



Within 2 min, ask her number & gtfo. — Ben (@CryptoModeler) November 4, 2021

For as long as they’ve been a community, pickup artists have obsessed over the “opener,” or what in the old days they would’ve called a “pickup line.” (Contemporary PUAs rebrand a lot of basic ideas in order to cash in on an audience that imagines they’re absorbing new information.) In short, it’s how you meet and introduce yourself to a woman you’ve spotted in a public setting, whether it’s conducive to flirtation (party, event, bar) or not (supermarket, doctor’s office, crowded subway car). The philosophy of this entrance is critical because, pickup artistry being a brute numbers game, it’s often as far as the man will get before the woman brushes him off.

Nice!



I was about to say "You'll get fat if you eat that alone" but this works! — Badnickname 🇭🇷 (@badnickname) November 3, 2021

Everyone has different boundaries and expectations while moving about in the world. When I go to the supermarket, for example, a shorter person might ask for help reaching an item on the top shelf, and I think nothing of assisting a stranger this way. I do not, however, imagine myself accosted in the chip aisle by someone who noticed me “from behind” and hopes to hook up after negging me for buying Doritos. Nor, in my opinion, should anyone have to accept such a possibility. More to the point: There is no way this has ever worked. It’s not that people can’t hit it off and trade digits after a chance encounter, it’s that the PUAs are so invested in their simulations and scenarios, they’ve lost all touch with the rhythm of genuine communication.

You're shopping at your local wine store, and this young woman notices you checking her out.



How do you open? pic.twitter.com/sbUYswoNVw — Learn Attraction 🔥 (@LearnToAttract) November 4, 2021

These “how do you open” posts, currently on a viral streak thanks to copious dunks and wisecracking answers, are closer to the setup of a porn video than anything you’d experience at a local retailer. They are premised on a reality in which the entire population is as hyper focused on sexual fulfillment as the pickup artist looking for opportunity around every corner. The truth is, if we’re at the laundromat, it’s to do laundry, and if we’re at the gym, it’s to exercise — while pursuing normal routines and errands, we temporarily put aside the desire to nut. Which makes it incredibly jarring if a creep then drifts into your personal space with the intent to strut his stuff. Dudes attempting this will either A) soon realize their folly, or B) rationalize continued failure.

Or we can prevent that behavior in the first place by spoofing it into oblivion.

You're shopping at 7/11 and this 6-foot monitor lizard notices you checking her out.



How do you open? pic.twitter.com/tK3jYZulZt — Cari (@eatinginmycar) November 5, 2021

How do you open? pic.twitter.com/ur7Kv2wVvD — Fleipe Dp dPoi Ofcial (@FelipeDiPoi) November 5, 2021

You're shopping at your local game store, and you notice this tall woman from the front.



How do you open? pic.twitter.com/pEf2IJUnSu — Spurt Magoo (@spurtmagoo) November 5, 2021

fellas, youve just hit this woman with your car. how do you open? https://t.co/srgv4ThT1i — Gender Lycanthrope the Frög 🐸 (@PhaggotTheFrog) November 5, 2021

You're traversing your local woodlands and notice this young druid appear before you.



How do you open? pic.twitter.com/jeYxBVgnAq — Dav (@theDBH) November 5, 2021

The meme takes will inevitably drown out the PUA originals, and that’s a huge relief. One hopes, too, that they establish how ridiculous it is to treat other humans as manipulable characters in a video game, or as prizes to be unlocked with the right combination of specialized moves. There isn’t any hack to relational chemistry, and if there were, it wouldn’t be “surprising, inconveniencing and probably offending a woman while she shops.” In that situation, it’s indeed far better to regard her as a large monitor lizard — she’s doing what she does, and you can stay far the hell away. What could you say to impress such a reptile? Exactly. Move along, then.

You’re approaching your local well when this young Truth emerges with her whip to chastise mankind. How do you open? pic.twitter.com/S2T8m0uafu — Konstantin Boristovich and 69 others (@HardSciFiMovies) November 5, 2021

You are in your living room smoking your third bowl when you notice this dashing specimen from above.



How do you open? pic.twitter.com/vsUHP5AHgH — 🌲🌻drop 🍄🍃 (@dropshaman) November 5, 2021

You’re at a funeral and you notice this young woman grieving her dead husband.



How do you open? pic.twitter.com/Hm82sVM5qR — 亚历山大, #1 Kirk Cousins Defender (@MrAlAnderson) November 4, 2021

You're shopping at your local food market, and you notice her.



How do you open? pic.twitter.com/8wsDmDq9LH — Amy (@lolennui) November 5, 2021

You’re watching Netflix and eating Chinese food when you notice a cockatiel checking out your chow mein.



How do you open? pic.twitter.com/ICvkuN9TTW — Isis the Cockatiel (@isiscockatiel) November 5, 2021

Yes, we all went through a lot in the various rounds of pandemic isolation, and I understand the resolve to be outgoing now that we have the vaccine, with most restrictions lifted. Timing and a dose of tact go a long way, however, and your dating life shouldn’t begin with the challenge of detaining busy people you first laid eyes on 15 seconds before. The recurring joke that PUAs seem not to recognize in their theories and strategies of “opening” is that they believe there’s an advantage to soliciting the women most closed off and unreceptive to their sleazy overtures.

For them, it’s always a matter of breaking this exterior shell, never any question of why it might be there, or how exhausting it is to be targeted with a stock approach when you’re just trying to take care of your needs. Weird as it may sound, fellas, women are capable of looking for sex and love themselves, and won’t hesitate to signal that interest. Forcing your way into her life only keeps you at a chilly distance. Besides, you have your own grocery list to handle.