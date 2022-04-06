The ‘Green Line’ Guy Has Some Wild New Gender Theories

Two years ago, I wrote about Rivelino — a man who, for more than a decade, has straddled the line between authentic cringe and rarefied shitposting. A rogue icon of the Manosphere, the fortysomething divorcé projects the energy of a cocksure pickup artist while offering far more than tips on how to sleep with women: His philosophy sets out a vision of heteronormative balance wherein women are servants to men in the bedroom, kitchen and, crucially, public life.

Rivelino’s greatest contribution to gender studies and meme culture is his Green Line Theory, which holds that the psychosexual power dynamic of any relationship can be read in how people stand or sit together. A strong alpha man, he believes, always holds himself ramrod straight, while a weak one will “lean in” toward his partner’s upright posture. To show us what he means, he endlessly diagrams photos of celebrity couples, marking everyone’s telltale angles.

Be her rock. Be her protector. Be her leader. Don't lean into her world. Pull her into your world. Focus on your mission. Make her work for your attention. Become higher value every day. The more success you have, the more you have to share with her



This is how you love her pic.twitter.com/mAvptdb6QV — Rivelino (@alpharivelino) April 2, 2022

It bears repeating that however seriously Rivelino takes his ideas, he’s also a committed troll. Consider his green line analysis of John F. Kennedy Jr. leaning toward his wife Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy on their wedding day, which he has captioned, “They are no longer together.” The pair died, along with Carolyn’s sister Lauren, in a plane crash off Martha’s Vineyard in 1999, so attributing the end of the relationship to body language is an edgy joke in classic Rivelino tradition — something that leaves you wondering about his true motives in crafting the online character he’s become. You know it’s a performance, but just what effect is it supposed to have?

Maybe it’s a simple matter of keeping us invested in a bizarre and increasingly baroque system of reading other people. That we can’t shake Rivelino’s aesthetic may be the point — as he often winkingly suggests. No wonder 2021 saw him introduce compelling new green stuff.

LEFT PHOTO: Her pussy is looking to his cock. His cock is facing the world. This is correct



RIGHT PHOTO: His cock is looking to her pussy. Her pussy is facing the world. This is wrong pic.twitter.com/IOTdjNEgrU — Rivelino (@alpharivelino) January 23, 2021

The first of his breakthroughs concerns the alignment of cock and pussy. As a man, it is no longer good enough to be standing firm and tall; your junk should also be facing the camera. Meanwhile, if a woman’s pussy “faces the world” instead of her male partner, it reveals her promiscuity and his lack of dominance over her. This enhancement of Rivelino’s best-known thesis soon led him to diagnose another male deficiency: cock shame. When a man poses in such a way as to “cover” his genitalia — with or without another person — he shows weakness.

Cock Confidence vs Cock Shame pic.twitter.com/JcjLsfFYmJ — Rivelino (@alpharivelino) July 27, 2021

Cock Confidence vs Cock Shame pic.twitter.com/4Wh2sXLIdq — Rivelino (@alpharivelino) July 27, 2021

The pain of cock shame pic.twitter.com/vVfygUgvvT — Rivelino (@alpharivelino) April 2, 2022

Eventually, Rivelino found a synthesis for these strains of thought in Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, whose unusual marriage came under redoubled scrutiny after Will slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars over a joke about Jada. According to our boy, they exhibit every kind of problem.

And that’s not all! Men should also be on the lookout for “The Claw,” whereby a woman asserts her control by gripping your neck or shoulder. She may gain a similar advantage if, while holding hands, her thumb is on the outside of yours. Whatever you do, though, men, don’t hide your own hands. Oh, and be wary of women who stick their tongues out. Am I forgetting anything?

Just say NO to the claw neck grab! 😂 pic.twitter.com/XAjwz0sHtI — Rivelino (@alpharivelino) January 25, 2022

If she dominates your thumb she's not the one! pic.twitter.com/vLg2V3KBc7 — Rivelino (@alpharivelino) April 4, 2022

If she sticks out her tongue she is not the one! pic.twitter.com/jIwryA2LI2 — Rivelino (@alpharivelino) January 21, 2022

Phew. I’m not sure how ol’ Riv keeps track of all this stuff — and I’m not sure if the upgraded content has inspired anyone to drop $100 on a 90-minute Telegram consultation with the man himself. But when Dua Lipa asks me on a date, I guess I’ll tell her to take a hike. Thanks, buddy!

How to Stand 101 pic.twitter.com/s6ndXucA5R — Rivelino (@alpharivelino) April 1, 2022

On the one hand, it’s nice to see Rivelino continuing to embellish and innovate. You wouldn’t want to see him rest on his laurels, and it’s clearly been long enough since the green lines took off that he wants to blow our minds again. Dumbfounded reactions are what sustain him. Though I can’t help feeling a lot of the latest riffs are somewhat derivative, with diminishing returns. Plus, the more rules added to the Book of Rivelino, the more certain he is to break them by accident.

Which reminds me: We’ve still never seen a photo of him demonstrating the Tom Cruise-level Chad stance, either alone or with a companion. It’s high time he stepped out of the shadows and gave us a masculine role model of substance. The posts and branded merch are fantastic, don’t get me wrong — yet they only go so far. Arise, Rivelino, and be crowned king among men disgusted by women who have tattoos, wear Vans and enjoy cunnilingus.

"He who fights monsters should be careful he himself does not become a monster" –Nietzsche



"He who licks pussy should be careful he himself does not become a pussy" –Rivelino — Rivelino (@alpharivelino) August 1, 2021

Yes, it’s hard to fathom why a guy tweeting like this would refuse to show his face. But I won’t give up hope. After he reads this, Rivelino will probably draw green shit on pictures of me to criticize how I stand. I don’t mind. He wants me to do my best — and I want the same for him.