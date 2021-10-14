Food
Article Thumbnail

Hooters, the King of Boobs, Has Just Discovered Ass

The shorts in Hooters’ uniforms have always been relatively demure, but their new, controversial short-shorts signal a rather delayed aesthetic shift

I’m not just a gal with a great set of big naturals. I also have a humongous ass. So when I first applied to Hooters in 2015, a year when we were already well into our contemporary ass era, I figured both would be an asset. I was wrong — at least in the eyes of management. 

I only lasted a few weeks on the job. I blame my resting bitch face, poor penmanship and the fact that I didn’t yet have contact lenses, but couldn’t wear my glasses — which rendered me semi-blind — for my lack of success. I’m also just downright bad at waitressing. But I also blame the weirdly dated standards of conventional beauty among the men who ran the establishment. We were required, for example, to have our hair heat-styled and dyed “natural” colors, our nails painted with clear or light pink polish and wear makeup (but not “too much”) that passed the per-shift inspection of our male managers. 

Six years later, if the latest TikTok trend among Hooters’ waitresses is any indication, these standards remain dated just the same. 

@gracie.herrick

oop #fyp #hooters

♬ naughty wackus bonkus – king of bling

This week, many Hooters girls have taken to the app to show the new shorts they’re required to wear as part of their uniform. The Hooters uniform famously features the white or black low-cut tank top, orange or black mini shorts, tan tights, scrunched up white socks and white kitchen-safe sneakers. Not much has changed there, but the already-skimpy shorts have been given an “update”: They’re now much shorter, appearing closer to a pair of brief undies than actual shorts. 

@ggnguyen

what’s that supposed to fit?!? #hooterstiktok #hooter #hootersgirl #StudentSectionSauce

♬ KeyKey Palmer – ConTejas

Numerous employees seem to be uncomfortable with the shorts, particularly in light of the fact that they were tiny enough as they were, and the new pair looks somewhat uncomfortable. But what surprised me most about this change, frankly, is that it’s taken this goddamn long for Hooters to realize that ass is in. 

When I was first hired, I was given an XXS pair of shorts. I don’t bring this up to highlight how petite I am, but rather to highlight Hooters’ sizing system. A few days in, a male manager had the woman training me take me into the bathroom to tell me that I simply had too much ass hanging out of these XXS shorts, and was promptly switched to a more conservative XS pair. 

@lexiusxoxo

soooo hooters got new panties. i mean shorts. #fyp #boyaintnowayboy #hooterstiktok #hoot #fypシ #hooters

♬ original sound – Pain

I probably still had a ton of ass hanging out of those bigger shorts, but it seemed bizarre to me that Hooters of all places would be asking me to cover up. I mean, sure, they’re Hooters, not Badonkadonks, but c’mon! By that summer, “Anaconda” by Nicki Minaj had been out for a year and ass had been popular in the mainstream for quite some time. Yet Hooters continued to rely on the thin, busty and predominantly white aesthetics that had been popular when they were first incorporated in 1983. While this has been controversial in the past, even warranting discrimination lawsuits, Hooters has worked around such legal issues by claiming their waitresses are more akin to entertainers than anything else, and that they must uphold a specific appearance in order to qualify as such. 

@theflathootersgirl

I had seen all the tiktoks about the shorts but I got mine today and this is WILD 😭 I didn’t actually quit don’t worry #hooters #shorts #uniform #college #waitress #restaurant #hootersgirledition #OneSliceChallenge

♬ Jenna_Did_it – Chy

But if this change in shorts is indeed a clue that the company is leaning into butts, employees aren’t happy about it regardless. Some creators on TikTok are even saying that they’ve had co-workers quit over the new shorts, or they’re contemplating quitting themselves. Others don’t seem to mind them, potentially because they better accentuate another one of their physical attributes that help them make more money

In any case, it points not only to the fact that Hooters is late in its understanding of contemporary aesthetics, but also, once again, that the company — through their often male restaurant management — wants to meticulously control the look of the employees they’re only paying $2.13 an hour in some states. While I’m perfectly fine making money off my looks, minimum wage simply isn’t enough. Both my big naturals and giant wagon are worth more than that — and so are every other Hooters girls’.

Magdalene Taylor

Magdalene Taylor is a junior staff writer at MEL, where she began working two weeks after graduating college. Her work is a blend of cultural analysis and service, covering everything from reconsiderations of low-brow hits like Joe Dirt and Nickelback to contemporary disability issues, OnlyFans and the types of minor questions about life like why baby carrots are so wet. She’s also reported on social media phenomena like “simps” and “pawgs.” In 2018, she published her 111-page undergraduate thesis on Insane Clown Posse, the Juggalo subculture and the subversive aesthetics of class. She is from God’s Country, rural Western Massachusetts.

Popular

  1. Real Italians Put Hot Dogs and French Fries on Their Pizza
  2. The Other Drug War: Inside the World of Counterfeit Viagra
  3. The $65 Million Art Heist That Put ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ to Shame

Features

  1. Inside the U.K.’s War on Strip Clubs
  2. What Counts as ‘Cheating’ When It’s on Your Phone?
  3. In ‘The Last Duel,’ Matt Damon and Ben Affleck Want You to Know They Know Men Are Bad

Manosphere

  1. Korea’s ‘Semen Terrorism’ Is Happening Here, Too
  2. The Bewildering Search for a Male Utopia
  3. The Gen Z Girls Repping the ‘Tradwife’ Life

True Crime

  1. The Real-Life ‘Bad Boys’ Cops Who Turned Dirty for the Sinaloa Cartel
  2. Black Like Me?: The Curious Case of the Georgia Klansman
  3. Why Did Two Twentysomethings from Central California Try to Join ISIS?

Oral History

  1. An Oral History of ‘Everything’s Coming Up Milhouse’
  2. An Oral History of ‘Surf Ninjas’
  3. An Oral History of Adam Sandler, Pickup Basketball Legend

Rankings

  1. What’s in This?: KFC’s Chicken Bucket
  2. What’s in This?: White Castle Sliders

Popular

  1. The Woman Behind the Spit Take GIF Heard ‘Round the Internet
  2. There’s Only One Reliable Way to Make Your Loads Bigger
  3. My College Girlfriend Thought the ‘Mormon Dick Soak’ Would Preserve Her Virginity

Latest

  1. ‘Branded to Kill’ Is About Going Crazy Over Goth Girls
  2. Hooters, the King of Boobs, Has Just Discovered Ass
  3. In ‘Halloween Kills,’ the Real Monster Is Society. Please Clap
More Stories from MEL
Do Not Sell My Personal Information