Roundtable: What’s Changed for Bimbos Since Aqua’s ‘Barbie Girl’?

2022 marks the 25th anniversary of the year that everything happened — 1997. It was an ear-biting, Pierce Brosnan-loving, comet-obsessed world, and we’re here to relive every minute of it. Twice a week over the next 12 months, we will take you back to the winter of sheep cloning and the summer of Con Air. Come for the Chumbawamba, and stay for the return of the Mack. See all of the stories here.

When you hear the word “bimbo,” there’s one stock image that will invariably pop into your head: an air-headed platinum blonde in a skimpy, pink outfit, with enormous — usually fake — titties. It’s likely that, on visualizing this woman, one particular earworm will also awaken in your mind: the 1997 multi-platinum hit “Barbie Girl” by the Danish-Norwegian Europop band Aqua. That’s because Barbie is the ultimate bimbo — she’s plastic and fantastic; “a blonde, bimbo girl in a fantasy world” whose thoughts are controlled by whoever is brushing her hair or undressing her everywhere.

“Barbie Girl” entered the zeitgeist at the height of bimbo-dom, smack in the middle of an era where bodacious, seemingly airheaded blondes like Pamela Anderson and Anna Nicole Smith reigned supreme. But while the song simply provided the soundtrack to the already-brimming bimbo front, it also brought controversy. In September 1997, six months after the song’s release, the manufacturer of the Barbie doll sued MCA Records, Aqua’s record label with the claim that “Barbie Girl” violated their trademark, ruined the product’s popularity and turned the doll into a sex object. They even referred to her as a “blonde bimbo.”

Of course, it was exactly that sexual objectification that then-bimbos like Anderson and Smith leaned into. Hyper-aware of the power their bodies and perceived ditziness had on others, these women, who were supposedly “too hot for brains,” leveraged controversy and judgments into attention, building multi-million dollar empires and untouchable celebrity legacies that made being big-titted, blonde and endlessly effervescent seem like the solution to most of life’s problems. Thus, in the 1990s, being a “Barbie Girl” also meant being self-aware, confident and effective — Aqua’s very tongue-in-cheek music video only proves it:

But if Anderson, Smith and women like Katie Price (aka Jordan) dominated the 1990s on Playboy covers, The Sun’s Page 3 and in vacuous film and TV debuts, the pink, Juicy Couture tracksuits and rhinestone flip phones of 2000s bimbos — Paris Hilton, Britney Spears, Lindsay Lohan — were still to come. And it’s during this decade that today’s bimbo image was solidified — in Hilton and Nicole Richie repeatedly declaring everything to be “hot”; in The Hills’ Heidi Montag getting 10 plastic surgery procedures in one day; in the advent of Pornhub and the subsequent plethora of easy-to-access online bimbos.

This new generation of Y2K bimbos were, like Aqua’s Barbie Girl in a Barbie World, touched and played with by the press and the public, who saw them as “always [theirs].” They were subjected to near-constant misogynistic abuse by the tabloids, suffered publicly documented psychotic breaks and had their addiction struggles widely mocked. Nevertheless, they embraced the bimbo label, and played on their perceived stupidity to become some of the most successful actors, musicians and reality stars in history.

Today, everything 2000s is back (from low-rise jeans and logomania to indie sleaze and early web nostalgia) — and so are bimbos. But this time, they’re going even further than their millennium-era counterparts. There’s a bimbo movement — started in 2017 by self-proclaimed “professional bimbo” and porn star Alicia Amira — which is an internationally recognized women’s movement that fights to end the stigma and misogynistic connotations of the term “bimbo.” Bimboification videos are ubiquitous on TikTok, where politically savvy, queer-positive “girl, gay and they” bimbos-in-training are taught how to worship gay icons like RuPaul, Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, “be bad at math” and “bark at straight people” — all for free “because capitalism is the root of all evil.” There’s even a New Age Bimbo movement that embraces gleeful thoughtlessness in order to avoid embarrassment in social interactions, let go of what others think and avoid toxic relationships.

So, to find out more how bimbo-ism has really changed since the days of “Barbie Girl,” I hopped into Aqua’s pink Ford Cortina to ask the blondest, biggest-boobed bimbos themselves if life in plastic really is fantastic.

Now, say “hiya Barbie” to the bimbos…

Alicia Amira , a self-proclaimed “professional bimbo,” OnlyFans star and the founder of online clothing store, Be A Bimbo, as well as the women’s rights bimbo movement

, a self-proclaimed “professional bimbo,” OnlyFans star and the founder of online clothing store, Be A Bimbo, as well as the women’s rights bimbo movement Kitty Quinn , a Playmate and Hustler model, porn creator and cosplay Twitch streamer

, a Playmate and Hustler model, porn creator and cosplay Twitch streamer Isabella James , a porn star and business coach, who shares life advice via her personal brand, the Spiritual Bimbo

, a porn star and business coach, who shares life advice via her personal brand, the Spiritual Bimbo Dolly Mattel, a porn creator and self-described “baby bimbo”

First and foremost, what does being a “bimbo” mean to you? Are there tenets of bimboism, or a bimbo code you live by?

Amira: Being a bimbo isn’t a trend — it’s a lifestyle and a fetish. Bimbofication is the “code” I live by. This refers to the physical and mental transformation someone goes through in order to become the ultimate plastic bimbo sex doll. Ever since I discovered I was into bimbofication, I’ve gradually gone through a transformation — and I love every moment of it. I’ve erased who I used to be in order to become a plastic bimbo. But I didn’t change, I evolved. Bimbofication means sacrificing everything about yourself on the altar of your sexuality; it means giving up a “normal life” in order to become a full-time bimbo sex doll. I could have lived a normal life if I wanted to, but I chose to become a walking sex object. I’m proud of every step of my journey [so far], and all the steps I’m about to take. This is only the beginning.

Quinn: I’m sure it’s the blonde hair and big tits that pull people into the idea of me being a bimbo. But, to me, being a bimbo is being a beautiful, happy and powerful woman. Some might think bimbos are simple-minded because instead of acting like complex and difficult bitches, we hold a lightness about us. You know what that really is? Confidence that we’re beautiful. We know it, we’re proud of it and we don’t care what anyone has to say. Being a bimbo is being in my own happy place, where I’m comfortable with my beauty and body, and I don’t let anyone infect my energy with their negativity. Maybe I seem aloof, but in reality, I’m just vibing in my own world.

Kitty Quinn

James: Bimbo to me is more of a look than a strict way of life. It’s [represented via] hyper-feminine plastic surgery and clothes, and a “bubbly” attitude. Myself and my brand, Spiritual Bimbo, is based [on the motto], “Don’t judge a bimbo by her boobs.” You can be hyper-feminine and give a submissive playful vibe, but also be smart as fuck and, in my case, spiritual and a successful business woman.

Mattel: To me, being a bimbo is more of a mindset and a lifestyle than it is a “look.” It’s so much more than just being a ditzy piece of eye candy — as fun as that part is. It’s about showing the world we can be proud of being feminine and sexual, despite the modern world wanting to shame femininity and sexuality. As for a code, I think the golden rule will always apply: Treat others how you want to be treated. I think the only real requirements of being a bimbo are spreading positivity, being your best self and encouraging others to do the same. Anyone can be a bimbo, as long as they genuinely want to make others happy and make the world a better place.

When and how did you get into this lifestyle? What inspired your bimbo persona, and how did you develop it?

Amira: Since a young age, I’ve been fascinated with big-boobed, blonde women, and the sexual attention they received inspired me. But it’s never been about becoming a “bimbo persona” for me — my bimbofication has been about embracing the bimbo I already felt like I was. I remember describing my lifestyle as “bimbofication” in 2015, before knowing about the very niche fetish it was at that time. The moment I found out it was a fetish, everything made sense for me. I then made it my mission to bring bimbos from around the world together in our own community with the bimbo movement, which is about empowering women to embrace their inner bimbo, be proud of their hyper-femininity and take ownership of their sexuality by becoming the best plastic bimbo version of themselves — and, by doing that, fighting to end stigma about bimbos.

Quinn: I got into this lifestyle five years ago when I started cam modeling. I realized my self-worth, and decided I wanted to be beautiful and happy in life — with modeling, I [was able] to fine-tune all my beautiful attributes and just become the best version of me. Cosplay had a huge part in the development of this lifestyle, because I wanted to portray out-of-this-world, unreal characters from different movies and video games.

James: It started in 2018 with my self-love journey, but really popped off from 2020 onwards. I used to dress more alternatively and have dark hair, but the more I learned to love myself, the more blonde and bright I wanted to be. I always had bigger boobs, but a year and a half after my first breast augmentation, I was like, “I want really big boobs.” I’m just a happy, bubbly person and kinda bratty, so it all fell together.

Isabella James

Mattel: I found this lifestyle, believe it or not, right after my goth stage. I was wearing lots of black, but I found a pink knit sweater at my local thrift store, and it basically changed my life. When I put on the sweater and tied a pink bow into my hair, I’d never felt cuter. Something about dressing like a stick of bubblegum made me feel excited — almost high — and I got addicted to that feeling. It was like I had the world and all the men in it wrapped around my bimbo fingers every time I stepped out of my front door. That’s not to say that being a bimbo means you have to wear pink; it just means you have to find a lifestyle that makes you feel like you’re walking on clouds and wanting others to find the same feeling. I quickly realized that objectifying myself got me the attention I was craving for a long time, and learned soon enough, that I could capitalize off that objectification, so I did. Once I realized how much I loved this lifestyle, and how much of an impact I could have on people, I [vowed to never] turn back. I want to spend my whole life being a fun-loving doll.

Bimbos had a heydey in 1997 with the release of Aqua’s “Barbie Girl” and the concurrent popularity of big-breasted blondes in both porn and pop culture. How did that song and its aesthetic affect you?

Amira: I’ve never taken inspiration from this song or music video, as being a bimbo isn’t actually about being like Barbie. Being into looking like Barbie is more about wanting to look like a doll, which you can do with or without plastic surgery, and that’s a separate fetish/lifestyle called dollification. While bimbofication does encompass being blonde and a doll, it also seeks to overly magnify the sexual features of women through cosmetic surgery to become a sexual object. I’m sure some bimbos did take inspiration from the video despite [the fact that] bimbos and Barbies are different, because each bimbo is unique and finds inspiration in their own way. But what unites us all is the love for becoming the most plastic, hyper-feminine, hyper-sexual version of ourselves, with our own unique flavors. Some are blonde doll bimbos, some are alternative bimbos, some are goth bimbos. But there’s a concurrent theme of love for plastic surgery that runs within each bimbo.

James: A classic! I was a child when this song came out, but I loved it. Subconsciously, I feel that this has always been the look and vibe I wanted, but just needed to heal some trauma to get there — it’s definitely healing and extremely empowering to be this way. Like, yeah, I want to look like a fuck doll and play into what some people say woman should look like, but it’s completely my choice. I don’t do any of this for men.

Mattel: I was actually born in 1997, so I grew up with a lot of early Y2K, Britney Spears, Paris Hilton bimbo inspiration. It wasn’t until later in my life that “Barbie Girl” really made an influence on who I am as a person and a creator. Life in plastic really is fantastic. Being a doll, Barbie, or a bimbo, gives anyone the freedom to be as perfect as they’ve always wanted to be, even if only just in spirit.

Dolly Mattel

What’s changed for bimbos since the “Barbie Girl” era? Are today’s bimbos different from the bimbos of yore?

Amira: I wouldn’t say that bimbos today have changed from bimbos of that era, but the scope of what a bimbo is has broadened with the new generation of bimbos, who’ve brought their own take on being a bimbo. There are bimbos with pink or blue hair, goth Bimbos, tattooed bimbos, alternative bimbos, kawaii Bimbos and, of course, the classic blonde bimbos. But, despite all these differences between us, we all share the same core values of bimbofication: to overly enhance your feminine sexual features through permanent body modification and plastic surgery.

James: I trust that some bimbos are the stereotype for sure, but a lot of us just love this look and energy. I love when people call me fake — obviously with 1400cc tits, I wasn’t looking for natural. But then they hear me talk and they’re like, “Wow she’s smart.” Women of beauty are intimidating to men, so I think they just wish we were dumb and submissive like the stereotype. We’re all ascending to a higher frequency as a consciousness, so I think bimbos these days are doing it more purposefully for themselves, not for society or men.

Mattel: I can’t speak to how bimbos used to be, but I can speak to the fact I think this era of modern bimbos seems to be a lot more accepting of every type of bimbo, as opposed being steered more toward the stereotypical white, big chested, skinny, blonde girl with daddy’s money. We need more male bimbos, flat-chested bimbos, Black bimbos, fat bimbos, disabled bimbos and every bimbo in between!

Bimbos seem to be having another moment right now. Why did you think that is?

Amira: People always like to be shocked, and to see something they don’t see everyday. To many people, bimbos are exactly that — an anomaly in everyday life. Despite having many bimbo sisters in our community, it’s rare to see bimbos in your local community. In the Victorian time, people used to go and see the most tattooed man or the world’s fattest man, all for entertainment or shock value — this is how many people feel when they see bimbos, because our enhancements draw attention.

Bimbos are also more visible today because social media has allowed us to have a platform and a voice; where you used to only see bimbos in porn, you now see bimbos in other environments too. This visibility has inspired more women to become plastic bimbos — and there’s a huge boom of men who are sexually attracted to bimbos, because all of a sudden they’re available to them online. It’s brought an extremely unattainable fantasy into the realms of reality.

Mattel: Bimbos are making a comeback because everyone wants to attain perfection. Bimbofication is another form of progress people can make on themselves, their attitudes, their bodies and their lives. I also think bimbos are making a comeback because a lot of women are just now learning they can be feminine, sexy and powerful — and there’s nothing wrong with it. Women are finally realizing they can be exactly who they want to be with less fear of what men think. More women are standing up for what they want in life, and what a lot of women want is to be a fucking slut and that’s great! Men are sluts; women should be too, and be proud of it!

Bimbos are supposedly airheaded, and there’s always been the assumption that they’re too hot or sexual to be smart. Is that the case, or is there an intelligent design to bimbos we don’t know about?

Amira: It’s important to be clear that your IQ doesn’t determine whether you’re a bimbo or not. Plus, you can be smart in many ways — and it’s important not to undermine any women who aren’t “smart” according to our social construct. You can be emotionally intelligent, beautiful, creative, a domestic goddess, witty, sexually expressive or have studied for years at universities and now work as a doctor. There’s strength, power and “smartness” to be found in any of these talents.

Quinn: We know exactly what we’re doing — if we play cute, it’s a lot easier to get our way and with less stress.

James: A lot of us are doing this on purpose. It’s a power play in a way. Personally, I feel empowered [when I’m being] super girly, and find fillers, makeup and surgery as a form of self-love.

Mattel: For a lot of bimbos, part of the appeal is being able to dumb ourselves down and forget the expectations of the world — to just be a pretty doll for people to gawk at. The desire to be dumbed down [is often felt by] people who are already highly intelligent and looking for a release, which they find in bimbofication. I also think that the airheaded bimbo is just another type of bimbo. I don’t think that it’s part of what makes a bimbo — so if someone wants to be a smart, business bimbo, then all the power to them.

What can we learn from bimbos?

Amira: Everyone should take a page from the Bimbo Bible — regardless of them being a bimbo or not — and learn how to live life freely, without worrying about being judged for your choices, look, lifestyle or sexuality. We bimbos are stigmatized and judged for these things every single day, but we know that other people’s opinions on us don’t matter — what matters is our desires, happiness and being able to be true to ourselves. I wish that women in general would be more proud and comfortable embracing their femininity, take ownership of their sexuality and understand and benefit from the power that comes from that. And most importantly: There’s no such thing as “too much.” It’s a state of mind.

Alicia Amira

Quinn: We can learn that there’s nothing wrong with being whoever you want to be, that there’s nothing wrong with standing out from the crowd, nor expressing your personality through your style. We can learn to be bold, proud and brave!

James: Anyone who hates on a bimbo [does it] because they don’t have the money or the guts to be like us — or the men don’t have the self-confidence to be with us. How you perceive other people in general says a lot about yourself.

Mattel: Something to learn from bimbos is that there’s always happiness to be found in the world. With all that’s going on, it’s easy to feel crushed and consumed by the terribleness. But in all the bad, there will always be good to be found. Whether you find it in the color pink, “Stronger” by Britney Spears, or even the tiny bubbles that come out of the dish soap bottle, there’s always something to smile about.