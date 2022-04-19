I Saw ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ 292 Times

Ramiro Alanis broke the Guinness World Record for the most in-theater viewings of the same movie, yet he says he never tired of Spidey’s latest cinematic adventure

Ramiro Alanis is no stranger to the Guinness Book of World Records. In 2010, he, along with 1,115 others, took part in the setting of the record for the largest group of people assembled into a heart shape. Then in 2019, he broke the record for the most in-theater viewings of a single movie, when he saw Avengers: Endgame 191 times. In 2021, someone beat his record in France by viewing Kaamelott: First Installment 204 times, so Alanis set out to reclaim his throne with the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Beginning on December 16, 2021, Alanis went to his local theater daily and saw the new Spider-Man film anywhere from one to four times. He did it on weekends, he took days off work and he took naps in between viewings. Three months later, on March 14, 2022, Alanis concluded his journey with 292 viewings, setting a comfortable margin between himself and his French usurper.

Despite having seen the movie nearly 300 times, Ramiro insists that he never got tired of the movie… even if he did spot some annoying continuity errors.

What fuels your interest in record-breaking?

I had already participated in a Guinness World Record back when I was living in Mexico. So, in 2019, when I heard about [YouTuber NemRaps] setting the record for watching Infinity War [103 times], I thought, “I love Marvel movies, and Endgame is going to be epic, it’s going to break records — I might as well break one myself.”

I actually saw Endgame 202 times, but they only officially counted 191. Some are saying it was because I took some bathroom breaks, but I think it was because one of the theaters I saw it in shut down, and since the theater has to verify that you sat through the entire viewing, I think the viewings there couldn’t be counted. Anyway, when I set the record with Spider-Man, I decided to only go to two different theaters so I wouldn’t have any issues like that.

How did it feel when someone broke your Endgame record?

I was disappointed because it was a hard record to set. Avengers: Endgame is over three hours long, but the movie the French guy watched was only two hours, so you can’t really compare them.

When did you decide to set a new record with Spider-Man: No Way Home?

Once my record was beaten, I had decided to set a new record. I was originally going to do it with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but time-wise, No Way Home was better because of days off and holidays and vacations and things like that.

How many times did you see it a day?

When it first came out, I saw it four times; then on days off and weekends I went five times a day. I went every single day until I hit 205 — which broke the record — then I took a couple of days off and continued on. I was actually planning on seeing it 300 times. I had everything planned out — I was going to have a party and invite family and friends to the 300th viewing — but Sony kept changing the release date for digital, and then decided to release it early on March 15th. Once it’s available on digital or DVD or something, Guinness doesn’t count them anymore, so that kind of screwed me up.

How much did this cost you?

I didn’t keep track, but probably about $3,400. I still have a lot of free popcorn and free drinks and all that. It will last me the whole summer.

What do you think of Spider-Man: No Way Home?

Well, it’s not the best movie, but it’s the best Spidey movie, for sure. We got what we wanted with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield coming back, and the Spider-Verse and all that. But some scenes seem slow, and there are a lot of [continuity] errors that I began to notice — the biggest one that bugs me is during the final fight when Doctor Octopus grabs Electro with his tentacle arms. He originally grabs him with a top arm, but then, in the next shot, he’s holding Electro with his bottom tentacle. But I understand they did their best with the pandemic and all that. I still love the movie. There were times when I was tired, but I never got bored with the movie.

How did it feel when you watched it for the 292nd time?

When I went for the last time, the screening got over at almost 1 a.m., and it killed me. My head was killing me. I was just exhausted physically and mentally. I was happy to break the record though.

Who is your favorite Spider-Man?

All three are great, but I love Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man.

Favorite villain in the movie?

Green Goblin.

Favorite Marvel movie?

It’s between Endgame and Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

When do you think you’ll watch Spider-Man: No Way Home again?

I already have! I got it on digital and watched it with my family. I was reciting some of the dialogue along with it — especially with the Green Goblin scenes.