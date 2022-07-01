What’s the New ‘Minions’ Movie Doing With This Baller Soundtrack?

Stacked with some of the coolest musicians covering 1970s classics, ‘The Rise of Gru’ might be the album of the year

It’s entirely against my will that I know anything about the existence of a movie titled Minions: The Rise of Gru. I had to open a new tab just now to learn how many Minions movies there are (this is the fifth in the Despicable Me franchise). Like many childless millennials, I recognize the yellow creatures only as the stuff of low-quality Boomer memes and unnerving billboard advertisements. So I admit being caught off-guard by the latest film’s original soundtrack.

Listening to this years AOTY pic.twitter.com/zXjghhENXJ — lilacs✨ (@BabySpice1999) July 1, 2022

If I may be so blunt: What the hell? Diana Ross? St. Vincent? Phoebe Bridgers covering The Carpenters? It’s like this intellectual property hit an insane profit threshold — $3.7 billion worldwide, making it the highest-grossing animated film series ever — at the exact moment it crossed into ironic respectability. For the musicians aged twenty-to-thirtysomething on this album, it must’ve been not only a great paycheck but the funniest possible way of selling out. “Hell yeah, I’ll do the Steve Miller Band’s ‘Fly Like an Eagle’ for the Minions,” Thundercat must have said. Ditto Jack Antonoff (Bleachers) with John Lennon’s “Instant Karma!”

Let’s fucking go.

The soundtrack for the new Minions movie is a total fever dream. pic.twitter.com/qmwvpuj870 — Kayleigh Donaldson (@Ceilidhann) July 1, 2022

why does the minions soundtrack go so fucking hard. like what fuck are diana ross, tame impala, st vincent, brockhampton, kali uchis, thundercat, phoebe bridgers, jack antonoff (bleachers), h.e.r and jackson wang doing on the same album dude 💀 — Josh (@Joshhhhhh1548) June 30, 2022

went very hard on this minions soundtrack — jackantonoff (@jackantonoff) July 1, 2022

It truly is a diabolical bit of cross-generational marketing. Parents will know the original 1970s songs, though perhaps not the likes of Weyes Blood, Caroline Polachek and H.E.R., and can thereby feel in touch with contemporary cool. Kids, meanwhile, will presume these are brand-new tunes, develop formative memories of the compilation album, and have their minds blown in another couple of decades when they realize BROCKHAMPTON didn’t write “Hollywood Swinging.” You can already sense the culture remixing and recalibrating itself.

Why is this new Minions soundtrack… incredible??!! — Sam Sanders (@samsanders) July 1, 2022

calling out sick to work after accidentally becoming too emotionally vulnerable listening to the phoebe bridgers song from the minions: rise of gru soundtrack while looking out the bus window — Andrew, The Lark (@king_of_limb) July 1, 2022

the soundtrack for the minion movie finna have me poppin my pussy in the theater, leave yalls kids at home — dev 🪳 (@bummyassdev) July 1, 2022

We can’t yet say whether the soundtrack to Minions: The Rise of Gru will be a net positive or unleash a dark energy into the American consciousness. Again, the gibberish-speaking, blob-like characters inspire only fear and revulsion in me, so I’m not convinced they should wield the power of this shrewdly curated music. I will listen in moderation, with caution, and aim to keep it off my Spotify year-end list.

Otherwise, I expect to hear it playing at Starbucks for the next six months. Good luck to anybody who still believes we’re ever going back to “normal.”