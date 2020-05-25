Style
Perfumers_Candliers_Recreate_the_Smell_of_Beach

Just How Do Perfumers and Scented Candle-Makers Recreate the Smell of the Ocean?

Romance alert: It’s all down to a molecule developed by a giant pharmaceutical company

There are two, categorically different scents of the ocean. 

The first is the actual smell of the ocean, which scientists have long described as sulfuric. This — again, according to scientists — comes from bacteria that’s consuming decaying products and “producing a gas called dimethyl sulfide, or DMS, in places where plankton and marine plants such as seaweed were dying,” according to Andrew Johnston of the University of East Anglia, as reported by Live Science. “This pungent gas is what gives ocean air ‘sort of a fishy, tangy smell.’”

But more notable than the real smell of the ocean — because we’re a society that loves artificial mimicry, as demonstrated by grape-flavored anything — is the smell of the sea that’s usually sold as “ocean breeze” scented candles, deodorants and, most pervasively, “marine-scented” perfume. If you’ve ever basked in the artifice of this scented accoutrement, you know that while it doesn’t really smell like the ocean, it does evoke a certain coastal freshness that often borders on yacht-y arrogance.

This not-so-adjacent ocean smell is very in-demand, so much so that one redditor has embarked on a quest to find his ideal “holy grail marine scent.” “I’m most interested in evoking the experience of a day on the coast, the smell of the surf, the sea life, iodine, seaweed, ozone, brine, salt-spray rose and other dune plant life (not very sweet or heavily floral, but distinctively coastal flora), driftwood,” he writes. “Swimming in the sea and drying in the sun, digging in the sand, climbing the rocks.” 

What’s more, his search includes a list of over 30 colognes that are oceanic — even if only in name — and he plans to spray through them all on his olfactory maritime adventure.

List of ocean, marine, beachy scents from fragrance

How, though, are these faux marine scents created? 

According to Cordelia Running, a professor at Purdue University, whose research focuses on smells, brewing sought-after marine scents like these are part of the apprenticeship of a perfumer. “Perfumers apprentice for many years to become certified perfumists, and they have memorized various smell ingredients and components, their sensations and what happens when you mix certain aroma molecules together,” she says. “They mix/cook those ingredients together just like a chef would build a meal.”

Perfumer Christopher Gordon, from The Perfumer’s Studio in L.A., tells me that to create any scent, a perfumer will first sit down and start picturing the scene that the fragrance is meant to evoke. “Whether it’s a wild, windswept beach in Scotland or a warm, tropical beach in the Caribbean, that information will go a long way to help narrow down the materials and effects to be used.”

To that end, Gordon says that when people imagine the scent of an ocean breeze, “they usually think about what is being carried by the wind and a certain cooling freshness. There may be a green watery aspect, a hint of sunscreen and coconut and an airy ozonic effect.” To achieve the green watery aspect, most commonly associated with the scent of the beach, perfumers will use “something like seaweed, which can give a green, watery, mossy vibe,” says Gordon. “There is a material called Seaweed Absolute — it’s an extraction of seaweed and can be used to impart to the scent a green, watery, oceanic aspect.” Additionally, Gordon says that the air effects of marine-scented fragrances “are usually created using a synthetic aroma molecule known as Calone.”

Strangely, the molecule he’s referring to was actually discovered by Pfizer in 1966. “Calone produces the olfactory effect of a fresh seashore through intense marine and ozone notes. It also has slight floral overtones and watermelon rind undertones,” reports Byrdie.com. “Depending on the formulation, Calone may take on specific oceanic tones, such as green seaweed or algae.”

Most famously, according to Gordon, this scent was first popularized for men in 1988 by Davidoff’s “Cool Water” scent. “It’s the fragrance that started the trend for oceanic fragrances,” he says. “For women, it would probably be L’eau d’Issey by Issey Miyake, which is an aquatic floral. But there are lots of scents that fall into this family, like l’Eau by Kenzo and ‘Replica’ Beach Walk by Maison Martin Margiela.”

All of which is to say that the smell of the ocean, be it sulfuric or Margielic, is truly in the olfactory nerve of its wind-swept beholder. 

unnamed

Andrew Fiouzi

Andrew Fiouzi is a staff writer at MEL.

still not convinced?

“Smart and insightful reported features about modern masculinity.”

— The Goods by Vox

“Doing the lord’s work.”

— The A.V. Club

“The rare men’s magazine that has taken upon itself to investigate masculinity, not enforce it. It gets double points for managing to pull off that project with style and charm, not self-seriousness.”

— The New York Times

Popular

  1. ‘It’s All a Lie’: Lowe’s Employees Say Company Policies Put Their Lives at Even Greater Risk
  2. Asking for an Itemized Hospital Bill Could Save You From Crippling Debt
  3. White Unrest Is the Next Stage of Pandemic Panic

Features

  1. Frankie Muniz Is Now the Quintessential Millennial in the Middle
  2. ‘Space Force’ Doesn’t Want to Be ‘The Office 2.0.’ But It’s Not Really Anything Else, Either.
  3. Just How Do Perfumers and Scented Candle-Makers Recreate the Smell of the Ocean?

Latest on Covid-19

  1. Five Breathing Exercises That Will Help You Conquer Coronavirus Anxiety
  2. What Happens to All My Points and Rewards If the Company Goes Under?
  3. Will Wearing Shorts and a Tank Top This Summer Leave Me More Susceptible to Coronavirus?

True Crime

  1. He Was Convicted of Murdering Michael Jordan’s Dad. But Did He Really Pull the Trigger?
  2. Who Failed Nancy Argentino?
  3. Young Shitlers: How Teen Edgelords Became the New Leaders of the Neo-Nazi Movement

Oral History

  1. The Hidden Pro-Union Politics of ‘Space Jam’
  2. The Inside Story of ‘Animaniacs’: How We Got Yakko, Wakko and Dot
  3. An Oral History of ‘Star Wars and Other Galactic Funk’ — The Disco From a Galaxy Far, Far Away

Rankings

  1. Ranking Every Notable High School Movie Sports Team by How Good They Really Are
  2. All the Rocky Training Montages, Ranked by How Intense of a Workout They Are

Popular

  1. America Is Officially in ‘Fuck It’ Mode
  2. Will Keanu Ever Stop Flexing on Every Other Dude in Hollywood?
  3. The Perfect Irony That ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’ Film Was Also a Real-Life Scam

Latest

  1. Wearing Sunglasses Inside Is Actually Really Fucking Cool
  2. What’s in Porta-Potty Liquid?
  3. With ‘Douglas,’ Hannah Gadsby Aces the ‘Difficult Second Album’ Problem

Features

  1. Get Your Head Right: An Unapologetic Conversation About Black Mental Health with Dr. Rheeda Walker
  2. I Wore A Nightly Butt Mask to Achieve the Firmest, Most Supple Ass Possible
  3. The Grownups Who Never Saw ‘E.T.’ Because E.T. Freaked Them Out

Entertainment

  1. Quarantine Has Confirmed Network TV is the Worst Way to Watch Movies — But Also Kind of the Best
  2. Gary Lutz, the Eternal Writer’s Writer, Steps into His Legacy
  3. Michael J. Fox’s First Act Wasn’t as Important as His Second

Culture

  1. What I’ve Learned About Self-Esteem By Letting 2 Million People Roast Each Other on the Internet
  2. The Plant Thots Are Stalking Your Instagram Feed
  3. Fun, Free (If Perhaps Useless) Skills You Can Learn Online