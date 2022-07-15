These Are the Questions Therapists Love to Ask the Most

On Twitter recently, a bunch of mental-health professionals revealed their favorite questions for clients. They’re a mix of thought-provoking and painful, but they’re also very useful things to ask yourself — whether you’re in therapy or not

It can be difficult to know what to talk about in therapy, but it may help to remember the pressure shouldn’t always be on you. Your therapist is a trained professional in asking questions — so let them ask away! That said, some well-meaning conversation starters aren’t always a hit. If I wanted an affirmation, I’d go to Instagram, right? And it’s 8 a.m. on a Wednesday so maybe I’m not quite ready to delve into a full family history.

Still, I’m always curious about the questions therapists have up their sleeves, ready to be unleashed whenever an awkward or dull moment strikes. And as it happens, marketing professional Michael Fulwiler recently asked therapists to share their favorite questions to ask during sessions on Twitter.

If you had a magic wand and could change one thing in your life, what would it be? I like to ask this in the initial session to find out what might be most impactful to a client on their life currently. — Katherine McAdams, LGPC 🏳‍🌈 (@Arts_in_Healing) July 10, 2022

Very similar question: "Imagine you go to bed tonight and I wave a magic wand. Whatever brought you in here suddenly disappears, but you don't know that because you're asleep. When you wake up, what will you notice is different?" Helps define objective, observable goals. — Patrick Murphy (@RealCounseling) July 11, 2022

“If I told you tomorrow you were going to wake up and all your problems/mental health concerns/whatever they are struggling with was gone, how would your life be different? How would you know the problems were gone? Take me through that day start to finish.” — Melly Ann (@mellyybellyyyy) July 11, 2022

Some inquiries are more philosophical than I personally would prefer in my therapy sessions, like asking people what they’d do with a magic wand. But as psychotherapist Patrick Turbiville points out, these types of broad, imaginative questions can help open people up to different ways of thinking — even if it takes a little mysticism to get there.

What are we not talking about, that we probably should be? — T. Taylor (@_TriciaTaylor_) July 11, 2022

How is that working for you? — Eric Morris LMSW (he,him). ✊🏻✊🏼✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿 (@ecmorris_82) July 10, 2022

Perhaps it’s a matter of personal preference, but the two questions that left me particularly rattled were more straightforward: 1) “What are we not talking about, that we probably should be?”; and 2) “How is that working for you?”

In a similar Reddit thread, the top-voted therapist’s question was the stone cold, “Do you think that story you’re telling yourself is accurate?” The user ShakenFungus responded with “Damn, that one hurts.” I’d have to agree with them there.

Can both things be true? So often clients think they should feel one way or perceive things in one way. But life is complex,and there is room to experience multiple emotions or events. You can feel anxiety AND move forward towards your goals. You can feel sadness AND have hope. — Wendy-LPC, NCC (@Wenders112) July 11, 2022

What do you think that [thought, feeling, physiological response] is trying to protect you from? — Amy E. Graham (@AmyGraham36) July 10, 2022

The Miracle Question. Something like, “if you could do anything you wanted to do, what would it be”. I love this because most people have never been asked. And it gets them thinking. I love the instant passion in their eyes when they’re speaking on it 🤍 — Shanice D. Fluitt, MSW 🦋 (@sdfcounseling) July 11, 2022

“How is that serving you?” And “Who told you that?” (When they start repeating negative self-talk) — Melissa Dumaz, LMFT (@MelissaDumaz) July 10, 2022

There are many other honorable mentions on Twitter, like, “How is that serving you?” and “Can both things be true?” As well as:

My go to: Since our last session, what’s been better? — Disɹuptive Ƨocial Worker  (@ScuneCarrington) July 10, 2022

“What would be the most helpful right now?” ⬅️ based on a goal of helping my clients be able to better identify what emotions they’re experiencing and what needs they have so that they can communicate those needs and/or use effective skills to problem-solve! 💜🌸✨ — Gwyneth Shumar, MA, MFT 🌈 (@gwyneth_shumar) July 10, 2022

I often ask people to tell me about who they are without/before the difficulties – to get a sense of their strengths / interests. It almost always brings up something really interesting that I would not have otherwise found out (I don't think) — Michelle Mooney_Psych 🌑🌠🌊 (@michellemooneyj) July 11, 2022

But what can the rest of us non-mental health professionals take from these pointed thought-starters and negative thought-enders? Is it healthy to ask the same questions of each other and ourselves?

Turbiville thinks so, even if asking these sorts of things comes with the risk of making the people we love cagey or uncomfortable. “It would be great if we lived in a world where people asked each other these kinds of questions, but people get squirrely when it comes to emotional content,” he says. Again, though, he says it’s worth it — if anything, it shows that you care.

When they apologize to me for feeling a certain way. I ask, “why are you apologizing, is it not okay for you to feel that way” and proceed to say, “leave the apologies out the door, let’s keep it real here.” Disclaimer: this works for my clients because of the rapport we have. — Sara Elysée (@saraelysee) July 10, 2022

Who are you more like, your mum or your dad?



Is this an old feeling or a new feeling?



How much of this situation is something that you are causing?



Something just went through your head right now, what was it? — Dr Hunter (psychologist) (@realhuntermmm) July 10, 2022

And in the best-case scenario, putting in more effort into what we ask each other could lead to deeper and more meaningful connections. For instance, Turbiville acutely recalls a friend who once asked him, “How are you feeling?” instead of the usual, “How are you?”

“I still think about that like 15 years later,” he says. “It was that nice.”