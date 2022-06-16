The ‘Child Has Bad Vibes’ Tweet Is Still the GOAT Dad Post

In 2018, one man dared to pose a question about absent fathers that rocked the internet. (He was joking.)

On December 7, 2018, Twitter user @SadiqoJN chose violence — and made history. He did so with a take so exquisitely crafted for outrage, confusion and disbelief that it quickly became unforgettable. The proof is in the numbers: 3,000 replies and nearly 24,000 quote tweets would in most cases make for a punishing Ratio, especially given @SadiqoJN’s modest follower count, but with 30,000 retweets and 111,000 likes, the tweet is certified, untouchable gold. Enjoy:

Why do bash “dead-beat” dads for not being there for their kids but we never question if the child has bad vibes? Or if they’re just unpleasant to be around? — sadiq (@SadiqoJN) December 7, 2018

This Father’s Day, we have to acknowledge that the above is the greatest dad post of all time.

None of the woke toddler shit, not that guy forcing his daughter to figure out how to open a can of beans for herself, not even something about driving your entire family crazy with puns. No, it’s this quasi-defense of deadbeat fathers that reverberates across the years, growing funnier with age. Certainly a joke, the remark so neatly parodies both the “just asking questions” male persona and elements of the aggrieved Men’s Rights movement that readers couldn’t help taking it at face value.

To his great credit, @SadiqoJN doubled down and didn’t let the mask slip. “Very disappointed with the replies to this thread,” he wrote hours later. “Attempted to spark an open discussion but people just wanna be mean :/” That faux sincerity and perplexed emoticon, though signaling a troll at work, made the attacks on him all the fiercer.

I still stuck on the fact that you said “people just want to be mean” like you thought this discussion was going to be a winner. — lijuhbiguhtiguh (@vctrahll) December 7, 2018

Yeah because they’re KIDS. You can’t blame kids when they are shaped by their surroundings. — California Stars (@faviator) December 7, 2018

Or the fact that they brought the kid into this world in the first place — Jacob Harrison (@Jacobharrison09) December 9, 2018

Soon, however, @SadiqoJN’s child-with-bad-vibes hypothetical found its audience and has since taken its place in the pantheon of outstanding shitposts. The air of cruel naïvité provides a tempting open door for the moralists of the internet to righteously enter, explaining in strident tones the role of a father in raising his child. The screenshot has migrated more than once to Reddit’s r/insanepeoplefacebook, where it always engenders serious discussion until a reader with a sense of irony notes that it’s just bait. Another prankster copy-pasted the tweet on Quora, where users are so literal-minded that none of the respondents blinked at the premise.

Some would say it’s too easy to get a rise out of the internet masses like this. To them I answer: go on and try it, then. You’ll never have this kind of impact, never walk the razor-thin line between “Wow, he almost had me!” and “Wait, was he for real?” On top of which, @SadiqoJN refused to delete his rhetorical query during the initial onslaught, as a lesser agitator would have, waiting instead to have his courage recognized. The incitement remains alive and well on Twitter dot com, a moving tribute to all who have sought negative attention on social media.

one of the best parts of this iconic tweet are the earnest replies https://t.co/OZaFG5bgTl — Bolu Babalola 🍯🌶 (@BeeBabs) October 10, 2021

Why do we bash dead beat Dads when some kids are just bad vibes? pic.twitter.com/TWOTRGBMeg — Kevín (@KevOnStage) December 8, 2018

If fatherhood occasionally means being facetious, or playing devil’s advocate, or toying with expectations — and I’d argue it entails all three duties — then we have no choice but to salute @SadiqoJN’s tweet as a masterpiece of paternal humor. The dad who has never joked about giving his kid away is, in a sense, no dad at all. And, I’m guessing, just unpleasant to be around.

3 years ago today I changed all your lives ❤️ https://t.co/tNJmtqjc2x — sadiq (@SadiqoJN) December 7, 2021