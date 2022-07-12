Get It While It’s Prime Day: The Only Curl Bar Set Your Biceps Will Ever Need

The Bowflex SelectTech Curl Bar is nearly $300 cheaper than usual and will save you a total of $1,500 compared to all of the other weights you’d need to buy to equal its power

When you’re lifting weights at the gym, the only thing more annoying than having to wait for a machine is having to wait for the exact fixed barbell weight you need for curls, stiff-legged deadlifts, lying tricep extensions, walking lunges, military presses or any of the countless other exercises you can do with such a tool.

That’s the beauty of the Bowflex SelectTech Curl Bar — for roughly the expense of one annual membership to most gyms, which is just another year of trying to accommodate the training routines of other people, you’ll get a straight bar and a curl bar that can be easily adjusted to equal the weights of 14 different fixed-weight bars you’d find in a gym’s weight room, or you’d need to buy for your home gym.

On the latter count, comparable barbells of just one of the weights included in these barbells can cost more than $150 each. Basically, then, the Bowflex SelectTech Curl Bar provides well over $2,000 worth of functional barbell weight for only $479, or at least $1,500 in Amazon Prime Day savings.

So order it now to give your home gym the feel and functionality of a traditional gym, minus all of the other people getting in your way, of course.