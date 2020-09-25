What Kids Did All Day in the Year 2000

The youth of today want to know how we passed the time before smartphones

If you’re not watching Hulu’s Pen15, you’re missing out on a big-hearted sitcom that depicts American adolescence in the year 2000 with deadly, cringing accuracy. From the butt-cuts and butterfly clips to posters of Heath Ledger and two-liter bottles of Surge, there is almost no shot in the series without an incredible period detail.

But apart from the co-creator leads, Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle, who channel their awkward younger selves, the kids are played by actual kids. One of these actors, 14-year-old Dylan Gage, gave an interview with The Daily Beast in which he pondered how people of Erskine and Konkle’s generation spent their childhoods without the social internet as it exists today: “Like they didn’t have YouTube back then,” he said. “They didn’t have memes to share. The video games that they had were, like, Nintendo 64 and stuff. So I genuinely don’t know what they did all day.”

I asked Dylan Gage, the 14-yr-old actor who plays Gabe on #PEN15, what he felt is the biggest difference between kids in 2000 and kids today. When I tell you that his answer made me scream. (In the best way.)https://t.co/pbCkGrHkev pic.twitter.com/Z6l6b3HMrW — Kevin Fallon (@kpfallon) September 23, 2020

To Gage, 2000 must seem forever ago — he hadn’t been born yet, after all — but it’s a period that can feel curiously distant even to those who lived through it. I was 15 that year, and when I read his comment, I had to wrack my brain a bit for an answer. Eventually, I put it out as an open question on Twitter, for anyone who came of age in the era captured by Pen15.

Here, for the edification of anyone Gen Z and younger, is what we remember of our turn-of-the-millennium childhoods…

Primitive Internet and Video Games

Played pokemon on my gameboy/sat in the park with friends where we talked about playing pokemon on our gameboys. — How to Behave…ish (@howtobehave_ish) September 24, 2020

So, maybe we didn’t have TikTok, Snapchat, Fortnite and Animal Crossing. We also didn’t have “memes” as they’d be defined today, nor the platforms to make them viral. In fact, “going viral” was not really a thing. But the internet still offered many forums and chat rooms for specific interests, and we spent a good many hours exploring them (usually under a false identity). Some sites were must-visits for fun original content — the webseries Homestar Runner was taking off around then. AOL Instant Messenger (AIM) was essential for after-school conversations, and most likely turned millennials against phone calls as a concept.

countless hours spent catfishing people in aol chatrooms and torturing my sims — alyssa bereznak (@alyssabereznak) September 24, 2020

I watched DVDs and DVD special features on a desktop computer. I had cyber sex in a chat room. I played with Petz. — your friend, Dracula (@Remember_Sarah) September 24, 2020

i walked around in the woods and downloaded viruses on my parents computer — SLUG (@generalslug) September 24, 2020

And video games were certainly a big deal, although structured differently. For console stuff, like Nintendo 64’s GoldenEye 007 and Mario Kart, you needed everyone in the same place, while a PC with internet access would allow you to play something like Starcraft against people from all over. Solo gamers could get deep into stuff like Pokémon, Diablo, Zelda, Neopets, RollerCoaster Tycoon, Final Fantasy, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater and The Sims. We should add that it was also a heyday of just going over to a friend’s house and watching them play a game, or suffering under the rule of an older sibling who refused to give you a turn on the controller. Them’s the breaks.

played diablo 2 until my eyes bled — Uber, but for evicting people (@jhilburg) September 24, 2020

At my boarding school, we alternated between throwing a ball to one another, endlessly rewatching the same 5 movies in the tv room, playing pool in the JCR, and goldeneye/mario kart — Harry J (@hazbaz) September 24, 2020

Played a truly absurd amount of Counter-Strike, made all the more depressing by the fact that I was absolutely awful at it. — Asher would follow Aaron Boone into Hell (@Low_rax) September 24, 2020

At least you had Napster, which allowed you to pirate a single Limp Bizkit track in a span of 45 minutes or so. Just hope it wasn’t a mislabeled file.

Watch the download progress bar on Napster — Kyle Craig (@kylejamescraig) September 24, 2020

Tons and Tons of Television

I was 17. Watched The Simpsons and 90210, drove around with friends listening to music, drank lite beer in the park, waited for boys to call, laid out at the pool, kissed boys god this sounds like Dawson's Creek (which I also watched) — Joanna Mang (@JoannaMang) September 24, 2020

The youth of the year 2000 didn’t have pocket devices to glue their gaze upon, but our parents alternately worried about and overlooked a different technological addiction: TV. Many of us lived according to programming schedules, being unable to watch our favorite shows on demand or “binge” them on a streaming app. TiVo, a gadget for recording shows as they aired, was a luxury for some — others just recall the blessed day they finally got basic cable.

Clearly everyone watched hours of The Simpsons and various CW shows every day as that has become our generation's meme lingua franca. I personally did a ton of theater kid shit and played outside, but watching Simpsons reruns seems to be a universal experience for millenials. — Brenden Gallagher (@brendengallager) September 24, 2020

I watched cable TV for hours because I spent most of my life without it and once I got it in 2000 I thought it was incredible, I played outside, listened to the radio, and played with my friend’s Nintendo 64 because my parents didn’t let me have video games. — Jennifer C. Martin (@notreallyjcm) September 24, 2020

Watched every single vh1 video countdown and hours of music video marathons on fuse, mtv, fucked up my computer with kazaa, looked at dragon ball z geocities pages, read ultimate spider-man — Jason Acab Katzenstein (@JasonAdamK) September 24, 2020

But overall, it was syndication, not channel-surfing, that determined the entertainment landscape at this time. FOX would put up multiple episodes of The Simpsons each weekday evening, turning the cartoon into a touchstone. Nickelodeon, Cartoon Network and Disney Channel provided wall-to-wall children’s entertainment, while Nick at Nite introduced us to venerable older comedies for adults. MTV’s blocks of music videos — particularly the countdown Total Request Live, which aired after school let out — were essential viewing if you wanted to keep up with the culture. Comedy Central fed us a huge archive of the U.K. Whose Line Is It Anyway? — and you could catch B-movies on the Sci-Fi Channel.

I had this phone in purple and the rush I got wondering if it was my crush calling when it rang — Rachel Fisher (@TheRachelFisher) September 24, 2020

Watch Comedy Central, play computer games like commander keane or Petz, teach myself VERY basic HTML to make a geocities page for said Pet "kennel", rollerblade, wander around in the yard picking up sticks (idk man), read for hours, dick around on message boards/AIM — Britta (@partynovels) September 24, 2020

Watch back to back episodes of Franklin, Little Bear, and Spongebob and then play dress up with my best friend 🥺👉🏼👈🏼 — Nika Lomazzo (@NikaLomazzo) September 24, 2020

As far as appointment TV, reality was on the way up: You had the first season of Survivor, and regular fixes of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? MTV’s The Real World was in New Orleans, and we toured celebrity homes in Cribs. In a couple more years, American Idol would arrive. On the scripted side, South Park, Family Guy and Friends were booming, and maybe you’d catch some Will & Grace or ER if your parents had it on. Whatever movies and TV shows you were into, you committed them to memory so you could quote them with your pals later on.

Watched TV shows that I didn't really enjoy but it was on — The Mayor From Jaws (@OvertlyCanadian) September 24, 2020

Dirtbag Shit

Throw a racquetball as hard as possible at a wall in the basement. Very relaxing — tim jennings (@timmyj213) September 24, 2020

In 2020, kids can kill weeks and months by scrolling through their feeds, without ever going anywhere. In 2000, our idleness was perhaps more environmentally contingent — you needed a place to loiter, and, ideally, someone to loiter with. The meeting spots included malls, parking lots, pizzerias, diners, Blockbuster Video, Starbucks, alleys, backyards and “the woods.”

countless failed kickflips in the driveway — John Danek (@jjdanek) September 24, 2020

I was 11 and my life was 100% rollerblading around the neighborhood, talking to friends on the phone, and having weird new thoughts about the Backstreet Boys — katie (indoors) (@katefeetie) September 24, 2020

in the year 2000 i was 12. we didn't have internet. i had a big jar i added everything i could find in the woods to that was rotting or gross. pond slime, etc. then i just watched it rot. i believed in fairies and once i tried to make my own shoes out of cardboard. — elizabeth (@spindlypete) September 24, 2020

Many adolescents of the time put effort into mastering skateboard tricks, and a somewhat surprising number were obsessed with rollerblading. Bikes, ridden nowhere in particular, served as an important means of both freedom and social cohesion. If you watched MTV’s Jackass, which premiered that year, you probably tried to replicate some of the dumb and dangerous stunts therein. At the bare minimum, you fought with sticks and dared each other to eat gross stuff.

Some things were the result of pure boredom, like going to war with a sibling over nothing at all. I once did a thousand jumps on a pogo stick in our driveway just to see if I could. With enough neighborhood kids, you could cook up elaborate games, secret missions, forts and water gun battles. To say nothing of Spin the Bottle and Truth or Dare. How else were you supposed to make a move on your crush? No DMs to slide into.

making homemade Jackass videos, walking out to the woods to dig up my porn stash I kept hidden in a Kool-Whip container, playing N64, doing tricks on a 3-wheeler. normal stuff. — matt (@burgoonm) September 24, 2020

my cousin would push me down the road in a mail cart — silvio dante’s inferno (@botticelli_bod) September 24, 2020

Invented a game with my two brothers. There were a bunch of balls on a trampoline with a net around it, and you had to kick a ball off the wall, then kick it out of the air and hit someone to get them out. Last person standing wins. Played for hours after school every day. — Stephen Sinclair (@RealSMSinclair) September 24, 2020

Once you were tired of riding your Razor scooter around town, you could always regroup at someone’s house to make half a dozen prank calls to classmates and local businesses. Or go down to the basement to listen to Eminem’s The Slim Shady LP on a boombox, well out of parental earshot. But it doesn’t feel like a stretch to say that millennials often looked outdoors for some kind of activity to fill their afternoons. And sometimes drugs.

Put a lot of hours on my razor scooter — stupid and juvenile (@hpluvshaft) September 24, 2020

we had internet at home though and I would absolutely stay on there saying inane shit to strangers for 8 hours straight if nobody picked up the phone — Hell Frasier: Bloodline (@dubsteppenwolf) September 24, 2020

Oh and I watched the price is right religiously — saint lalice (@rosaceabitch) September 24, 2020

Nerding Out

i went to every location in The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time and created a list of all the characters who appeared there, and then i invented names for all the characters who did not have names also: calligraphy — michelle johnson lower (@icfasntw) September 24, 2020

Probably the best result of not having 24/7 internet access as a kid was the focus and attention you could give to real-world hobbies and interests. People in their 30s now remember reading a whole lot more, writing in journals, practicing instruments or free throws, learning elaborate games like Magic: The Gathering and Dungeons & Dragons, building models and Lego masterpieces. Some were creating their own websites.

I got really good at a classical instrument. — Julie A. Linder (@classicalATX) September 24, 2020

that year i realized magic the gathering is boring, and my presence at the "magic" table in the lunchroom repelled girls. i got a friend to agree to buy my deck, but i gave him the cards before getting payment and he tried to pay me w/ a hot topic weed-leaf shirt instead of cash — Alex Yablon (@AlexYablon) September 24, 2020

I read a lot and played with my legos and American girl dolls!! I also spent a lot of time pretending I was in the Secret Garden in my backyard — emperor pumpkintine (@palfriendpatine) September 24, 2020

Yes, we created content then too, even if we had no channels for sharing it: home movies, not only of Jackass-type exploits but sometimes semi-scripted narratives. Photography, painting and assorted crafts. Doodles and collages and comic books. Mix CDs. My buds and I outgrew the conventional board for the game of Risk and designed our own expanded version with 11 continents to conquer. Thought that was pretty goddamn cool, even if a five-hour session never produced a winner.

i was 7 — shelby (@shelbytheclown) September 24, 2020

I did lots of theater, drew cartoons, had an Angelfire website, made camcorder movies with my friends. We made a parody of “The Blair Witch Project” that…actually kinda holds up? Also we hung out at Denny’s a lot. — Jenna Scherer (@secondhusk) September 24, 2020

I just…walked around? Eventually I got a camera and took bad pictures of landscapes, but I would just go outside and talk to myself and the world around me. I read books and moved all the furniture in my room so I could just dance to music — 🧇 comrade waffles 🧇 (@comradewaffles) September 24, 2020

Clearly, our lives were pretty full, no matter our claims of having nothing to do — school clubs, homework, chores and first jobs took their share of youth as well. It’s just that little of this was preserved in a digital record, which to a 14-year-old today makes it appear as if we barely existed back then. The reality was, we were more or less “off the grid,” and mostly anonymous when we were on it.

We would bungee cord a skateboard to the back of a motorized scooter and take turns towing each other around and taking fast turns so the person on the skateboard would go flying off — Emily Emmi Em (@Emmikinzzz) September 24, 2020

Omg the Cartoon Network card game! — Igor Dikiy (@DikiyChelovek) September 24, 2020

i was fifteen and had just started smoking weed every day, also was doing a lot of beating off. other than that honestly i was into reading philosophy — David Forum 🦅 🇨🇺 (@zlingray) September 24, 2020

Reading crucially included the Delia*s catalogue and the Sears Wish Book — Shivaun (@shivaunish) September 24, 2020

Friends and I once had a lemon juice drinking contest. In the morning, friend Dan's mom was like, "what happened to all the lemon juice?" — Derrick (@DMartinCampbell) September 24, 2020

Nostalgia for this period comes easily, and nobody under the age of 20 wants to hear about how things were better in the old days. It’s too common for us olds to say that we’re glad social media didn’t exist when we were going through puberty. The truth is — as a throwback like Pen15 reveals — the challenges were sometimes different, yet largely the same. But the lack of memes never slowed us down. We didn’t even know what we were missing.

I was riding my bike around town, playing sports, skateboarding, hanging in my friends basement downloading music from napster. The idea that all that is boring compared to memes and YouTube is crazy to me. — Scott Allen (@scottallen541) September 24, 2020