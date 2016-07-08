Culture
Article Thumbnail

This Week in Dudes

From sex fears to Nazi hunting — you’re really doing it, guys

Go ahead, hop off that burning hoverboard and let’s see what dudes were up to this week.

They decided to not watch any more porn, even though as it turns out porn makes them more “sexually sensitive” (and more attracted to their partner). They might also be terrified of sex: The number-one “sex fear” for men is STIs, with lack of orgasm coming in at a close second. (Somewhat shockingly, “small penis” is all the way down at number eight.)

Let’s say they did get their partner pregnant (that would be fear number three for both men and women): Thanks to America’s more or less total lack of support for parents, having a kid won’t make them happier. Speaking of unhappy husbands and wives, how about these husbands that make their wives fly coach while they take first or business class? Why? Because they’re babies: “John finds economy unbearable,” says one wife, Michelle Sedgemore. “He doesn’t like the chatter, hates that too many people are in close proximity and can’t bear being crammed into his seat.”

Vacation canceled. Unless, of course, you were a dad at VidCon — that seems like enough misery to repay you for the whole business-class thing. Other fun vacation ideas? How about heading to Philadelphia to see Ben Franklin’s ghost do a little dance? (Or, as it turns out, not.) Anyone up for Japanese wrestling? Tennis? No? Nazi hunting it is!

Maybe we should all spend this weekend writing the next Great American Novel?

…Nah. But if you had a nice Fourth of July weekend, maybe you should thank Great American icon, John Cena:

Lindsey Weber

Popular

  1. Real Italians Put Hot Dogs and French Fries on Their Pizza
  2. The Other Drug War: Inside the World of Counterfeit Viagra
  3. The $65 Million Art Heist That Put ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ to Shame

Features

  1. Inside the U.K.’s War on Strip Clubs
  2. What Counts as ‘Cheating’ When It’s on Your Phone?
  3. In ‘The Last Duel,’ Matt Damon and Ben Affleck Want You to Know They Know Men Are Bad

Manosphere

  1. Korea’s ‘Semen Terrorism’ Is Happening Here, Too
  2. The Bewildering Search for a Male Utopia
  3. The Gen Z Girls Repping the ‘Tradwife’ Life

True Crime

  1. The Real-Life ‘Bad Boys’ Cops Who Turned Dirty for the Sinaloa Cartel
  2. Black Like Me?: The Curious Case of the Georgia Klansman
  3. Why Did Two Twentysomethings from Central California Try to Join ISIS?

Oral History

  1. An Oral History of ‘Everything’s Coming Up Milhouse’
  2. An Oral History of ‘Surf Ninjas’
  3. An Oral History of Adam Sandler, Pickup Basketball Legend

Rankings

  1. What’s in This?: KFC’s Chicken Bucket
  2. What’s in This?: White Castle Sliders

Popular

  1. The Woman Behind the Spit Take GIF Heard ‘Round the Internet
  2. There’s Only One Reliable Way to Make Your Loads Bigger
  3. My College Girlfriend Thought the ‘Mormon Dick Soak’ Would Preserve Her Virginity

Latest

  1. ‘Branded to Kill’ Is About Going Crazy Over Goth Girls
  2. Hooters, the King of Boobs, Has Just Discovered Ass
  3. In ‘Halloween Kills,’ the Real Monster Is Society. Please Clap
More Stories from MEL
Do Not Sell My Personal Information