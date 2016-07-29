Culture
Article Thumbnail

This Week in Dudes

From Bill Clinton’s DNC speech to flowers that smell like dead animals

In case you missed it, the one and only future First Lady, the one and only Bill Clinton, spoke his piece at the Democratic National Convention this week:

The New York Times wrote of his speech:

“In the spring of 1971, I met a girl,” Mr. Clinton began, sounding like a narrator in an old Philip Roth novel or like a confessional letter to Esquire. “After the class, I followed her out, intending to introduce myself,” he continued, recalling that his confidence abandoned him. “Somehow, I knew this would not be just another tap on the shoulder, that I might be starting something I couldn’t stop.”

How about we let a dude say nice things about his wife without calling him cheesy or, in the case of “an old Phillip Roth novel,” vintage— it’s 2016, guys, and we’re about to elect a woman the President of the United State of America. Ain’t nothing dated about that.

What else is happening at the DNC, you ask? Well…

Moving on.

Jeff Goldblum’s a “lowkey” style icon, says Complex — maybe he should get a part-time gig at Starbucks, which just unveiled a new dress code? Featuring all the fedoras a man could possibly dream of, Starbucks encourages, “a new sense of individualism, inviting workers to wear fedoras and beanies, to dye their hair and to incorporate accent ties and socks.” Accent socks? Nice.

Everyone is “miserable” on Tinder, but if you ever do meet your match — online dating or not — a new study published in the American Sociological Review says, “the amount of money that either the husband or wife makes isn’t that important: For contemporary couples, the biggest determinant is whether the husband is working full-time.” (I told you to get a part-time gig at Starbucks, Jeff Goldblum!)

Good news? Young girls are “roasting” young boys — thanks to Reddit. Bad news? Your favorite beers are getting nutrition labels. (Speaking of getting wasted, here’s why your accent gets nuts when you drink.) More bad news: Bats can swim. To balance things out, here’s some more good news: Gucci Mane is finally free, and he’s already got a new album out.

When you find out your father is a “secret” YouTube star; when you find out Arrested Development might return (again); when you find out Snowpiercer might just become real.

The only way to shake these emotions? A live feed of a Corpse Flower blooming:

May you live life like a corpse flower: with an unpredictable bloom that results in your smelling like a dead animal.

Lindsey Weber

Popular

  1. Real Italians Put Hot Dogs and French Fries on Their Pizza
  2. The Other Drug War: Inside the World of Counterfeit Viagra
  3. The $65 Million Art Heist That Put ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ to Shame

Features

  1. Inside the U.K.’s War on Strip Clubs
  2. What Counts as ‘Cheating’ When It’s on Your Phone?
  3. In ‘The Last Duel,’ Matt Damon and Ben Affleck Want You to Know They Know Men Are Bad

Manosphere

  1. Korea’s ‘Semen Terrorism’ Is Happening Here, Too
  2. The Bewildering Search for a Male Utopia
  3. The Gen Z Girls Repping the ‘Tradwife’ Life

True Crime

  1. The Real-Life ‘Bad Boys’ Cops Who Turned Dirty for the Sinaloa Cartel
  2. Black Like Me?: The Curious Case of the Georgia Klansman
  3. Why Did Two Twentysomethings from Central California Try to Join ISIS?

Oral History

  1. An Oral History of ‘Everything’s Coming Up Milhouse’
  2. An Oral History of ‘Surf Ninjas’
  3. An Oral History of Adam Sandler, Pickup Basketball Legend

Rankings

  1. What’s in This?: KFC’s Chicken Bucket
  2. What’s in This?: White Castle Sliders

Popular

  1. The Woman Behind the Spit Take GIF Heard ‘Round the Internet
  2. There’s Only One Reliable Way to Make Your Loads Bigger
  3. My College Girlfriend Thought the ‘Mormon Dick Soak’ Would Preserve Her Virginity

Latest

  1. ‘Branded to Kill’ Is About Going Crazy Over Goth Girls
  2. Hooters, the King of Boobs, Has Just Discovered Ass
  3. In ‘Halloween Kills,’ the Real Monster Is Society. Please Clap
More Stories from MEL
Do Not Sell My Personal Information