Taika Waititi Says He Would Be ‘Depriving Humanity’ If He Censored Thor’s Butt

There will be no blurring of Chris Hemsworth’s ass in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ — the world needs those sweet cheeks too badly

When the Thor: Love and Thunder trailer dropped, we all were blessed with a glimpse of sweet Thor ass — almost. The Norse god’s buttocks were, sadly, blurred out. So Marvel fans couldn’t actually see Chris Hemsworth’s toned tushy, but that wasn’t enough to stop men on Reddit from complaining about their muscled Norseman being objectified.

And now it looks like certain Marvel bros will end up whining even more, considering Love and Thunder writer and director Taika Waititi confirmed that Hemsworth’s glorious gluteus maximus will be on full — uncensored — display in the film.

In a recent appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Waititi clarified that neither cheek will be pixelated in the movie. “You get the full Hems’ Worth. The full worthiness!” he explained. “With Chris, he’s worked so hard on that. It’s so many squats! It’d be depriving humanity if I didn’t show that.”

It’s also not the first time Waititi’s bestowed us with an Avenger’s full buttocks in a Marvel movie, as we also got to see Hulk’s giant derriere in Thor: Ragnarok. Waititi joked about the recurring butts to Colbert, saying, “Some will say it’s an obsession. I just say it’s art.”

See, we all have our passions, and for Waititi, those passions are cracking jokes and showing butts. Let the artist work!

And don’t worry about the objectification of Hemsworth. Contrary to what some guys on Reddit think, male superheroes are absolutely our sex dolls. Not to mention, like Waititi told Colbert, Hemsworth has been preparing for this very role, doing everything in his power to perfectly sculpt his backside for our viewing pleasure.

So don’t you dare take away his moment. Or ours, for that matter.