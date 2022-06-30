The Pope Is a Fake, According to Catholics Who Definitely Know How This Works

For years now, alternate realities have been all the rage. Why do you think every movie takes place in a multiverse? Whether it’s the fake pandemic, the flat Earth, the stolen election or schools that supposedly “teach transgender” and put out litterboxes for students who identify as furries, there’s no shortage of grand delusions to which you can devote your waking life.

And, because most of these conspiracy theories focus on authority — who’s really in control? — it was always certain that some would come to doubt the legitimacy of one of the world’s most influential leaders: the pope. Specifically, the current head of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis, who since assuming the throne of the Vatican in 2013 has often drawn praise for nominally progressive opinions. The truth is, he’s only liberal by the standards of his repressive, dogmatic religion — most of his “groundbreaking” ideas amount to lip service — but that’s been enough to set anti-reform hardliners against him in the last decade. More recently, it has avowed Catholics claiming he’s not the true pope in any sense of the holy title. This is hardly the first time such doubts have arisen; the Church was famously in schism, with rival popes, from the late 14th century and into the 15th. Theological angst is, however, a hell of a lot funnier online.

Shouldn’t even be controversial at this point to say this straight up layperson ain’t the Pope 😤 why this man complaining? And Im not gonna stop saying it so don’t bother telling me I’m creepy or annoying https://t.co/SfrHj2TBFf — dasha (@nobody_stop_me) June 15, 2022

There you have Dasha Nekrasova, co-host of the podcast Red Scare, lamenting Francis’ frustration at his clergy’s obstructionism. In a 2020 interview, she said she had “returned” to the faith at a difficult moment in her life, attending mass and praying (though without taking communion), and praised both the “aesthetic” and “literary” elements of Catholicism. What other qualifications does one need to call the sitting pope — who is, according to doctrine, the literal and infallible voice of god — a “layperson”?

Nekrasova is partly trolling, as her personal brand dictates, yet she’s offering a view increasingly prevalent among right-wing American Catholics, one mimicking the claims that Joe Biden isn’t president and COVID-19 isn’t a real disease. The idea got a noticeable bump this week when House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, denied communion at her church for supporting abortion rights, went straight to Rome to receive it from Francis.

Pope Francis has facilitated sacrilege against the Blessed Sacrament by allowing abortionist Nancy Pelosi to receive Holy Communion



On the Feast of St Peter and St Paul, above the tomb of St. Peter.



This vile desecration is worse than his veneration of Pachamama in St. Peter's. pic.twitter.com/xuog7Ih8dm — Nick Donnelly (@ProtecttheFaith) June 29, 2022

Pelosi has some dirt on the Pope. She knows why they got rid of the last one and installed this one. FALSE POPE FRANCIS IS A FRAUD. — dieselflavoredcigars (@CitizenAgainst) June 29, 2022

Pope Francis just allowed radical abortion activist Nancy Pelosi to take Communion in the Vatican even though her archbishop has barred her from the sacrament! https://t.co/uim57TKoLR — Not the Bee (@Not_the_Bee) June 29, 2022

Ignore what he says, Pelosi's reception of Holy Communion at a papal Mass tell you that Pope Francis is pro-abortion and anti-Christ. Your ears and eyes ain't lyin'. HE IS! — Laurence England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@TheCrushedBones) June 29, 2022

Pope Francis allowing Nancy Pelosi to accept the Holy Eucharist in the Vatican is evidence that Francis is truly a demonic presence.



Pray that his pontificate ends now. He is evil. — Catholic Zealot (@CathoZealo) June 29, 2022

Wonderful stuff. Sorry to break it to this crew: Not only have you subscribed to a belief system where the top guy isn’t replaced at regular intervals, you’ve never had a say in who governs. The pope is picked at a super-secret conclave of cardinals where they probably all trade hand jobs until one of them is elected King Nut, then signal the completion of the ritual by blowing massive bong rips up through a special chimney. Nobody said you had to like it. Indeed, you have every reason to break free of this superstitious hierarchy — so what are you waiting for? Interesting, also, that you’re upset at Francis’ quasi-tolerance for LGBTQ people and light critiques of capitalism and not, say, his miserable responses to rampant institutional sex abuse.

This False Pope was installed by a Soros engineered coup and is working to destroy the Catholic Church from within by trashing the USA, Trump & Capitalism while praying in mosques, praising Islam, encouraging illegals & ignoring Catholic-Christian persecution & Church burnings. — David Skehan (@aretheynuts) April 21, 2019

Years ago when the Church 'REMOVED' the TRUE Pope of the Catholic Church; and this liberal was 'Put' into office; I said he will SOONER or Later Reveal who and what he really is. He is NOT the True Pope of our Church. https://t.co/UXna8lUAGN — Mellafinger-REAL Truth Doesn't NEED a 'Dept'… (@mellafinger) January 28, 2022

Pope Francis stepping down would be a good thing.



Hopefully they replace him with someone who follows the teachings of the Catholic Church, not the Communist Manifesto. — Nick Adams (@NickAdamsinUSA) June 20, 2022

Exactly what Jesus would tweet. Well done, stay mad and keep banging your head against a wall that has existed for 2,000 years. Doubt any of you have what it takes to be the next Martin Luther, but I’m ready to be proven wrong! Not as if I’m a huge fan of the dude. Just gonna kick back and wait for you all to decide that nobody with power at this moment has ever deserved it or used it justly. Then we might start getting somewhere.