Ex-Couple Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise ‘Reunited’ to Introduce ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Tom Cruise is an unsettling man whose prominent membership in an allegedly abusive institution we overlook because his intensity makes for thrilling action movies. Nicole Kidman, his ex-wife, is a talented beauty enjoying a phase of her career that involves wearing many wigs for prestige TV. They divorced in 2001, following more than a decade of marriage and not long after the release of director Stanley Kubrick’s final movie, Eyes Wide Shut, in which they had starred as a couple on the brink of disaster. This is how Kidman looked when the split was final:

Point being, they may not be on the best of terms, even 20 years later. Months ago, Kidman rebuked an interviewer for asking about her relationship with Cruise, and Cruise had done likewise back in 2005. Yet the pair has come together again in the strangest way, as anyone who saw Top Gun: Maverick at an AMC movie theater can tell you. That’s because showings at the franchise are still preceded by Kidman’s cult-favorite ad about the magic of the big screen, and the long-awaited legacy sequel to one of Cruise’s iconic blockbusters also featured a special message from the actor thanking audiences for coming out to see it. As such, viewers were treated to a kind of “divorced mom and dad” prologue for the cinematic experience.

tom cruise’s welcome before top gun: maverick following nicole kidman’s amc intro feels like he couldn’t let her have the last word before HIS film started, lol — M 🌷 (@m_bee4) May 27, 2022

Do you think Tom Cruise tried to stop the Nicole Kidman AMC commercial from playing before Top Gun — ally (@lotionaddict) June 4, 2022

I saw top gun maverick last night and instead of the usual Nicole Kidman intro, our AMC theater played a Tom Cruise intro 👀 love me some petty drama. Heartbreak apparently does not feel good in a place like this — Andie Wheatley (@andiewheatley) May 28, 2022

MEL has confirmed with an AMC employee that local theaters have the choice to play Kidman’s ad or not, and it seems as though that freedom extends to the Cruise clip as well. At my showing of Top Gun: Maverick, we were treated to a shortened version of the Kidman commercial, which remains quite popular here in L.A., a city of movie insiders, but no introduction from Cruise. However, many locations evidently played them back-to-back. The result was a frisson of intrigue that you’d normally get from celebrity gossip items. How might the stars have felt about this accidental reunion? Is it painfully awkward, or simply amusing?

*Nicole Kidman voice* We come to AMC Theatres to see Tom Cruise run really fast. Because we need that, all of us. — Ryan Lee (@ryanjlee7) June 5, 2022

The real question is: has Tom Cruise avoided AMC since they started running the Nicole Kidman intro, or does he still go there because he admires that she loves going to the movies as much as him? https://t.co/3ICQyufWVu — Iji the Killer (@NataliesNotInIt) May 24, 2022

nicole kidman’s amc speech got more applause than tom cruise’s first appearance in my top gun screening — guilherme (@gmacho) May 29, 2022

Maybe I’m too much of a softie, but I like to think this was a moment of reconciliation by proxy, not rivalry. As others have remarked, Kidman’s awestruck description of moviegoing is precisely in step with the way Cruise likes to rhapsodize about it — the script, and her performance, match his worship of the medium. I’m convinced that he sees her beatific face haloed by the flickering light of the film projector and thinks, “Wow, same.” You’ll never convince me otherwise, because that’s the most Hollywood scenario, and these two are nothing if not pure Hollywood.

I'm imagining the Nicole Kidman AMC ad with Tom Cruise in her place and it honestly would've worked just as well based on how he talks about movies — Iji the Killer (@NataliesNotInIt) January 17, 2022

nicole kidman’s iconic amc ad…tom cruise’s video thanking audiences for watching his movies and his adherence to a level of excellence in film production that’s out of style…kubrick knew exactly what he was doing when he picked these two weirdos for his final masterpiece — amanda (@marisatomay) June 5, 2022

Nicole Kidman's AMC ad playing right before Tom Cruise gives a personal message on the making of Top Gun is what makes the cinema going experience irreplaceable https://t.co/3O1yHV82Q3 — Ryan Oquiza (@kakaryanin) May 29, 2022

I’m not saying these two will meet up for sushi anytime soon, but with what they went through as a famous couple, this might be the best kind of closure: mutual public support. Don’t mind me if I applaud the fantasy — that’s why I’m at the movies in the first place.