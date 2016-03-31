MELonMEL: Sandbox Fitness, E-Mail Etiquette & The Rules of Friendship

https://soundcloud.com/wearemel/episode-10-sandbox-fitness-e

Welcome to MELonMEL, the show where the MEL staff tries to talk about MEL stories — but mostly ends up talking about themselves.

On this episode, editor-in-chief Josh Schollmeyer thinks about staying in touch, staff writer John McDermott wrestles with e-mail etiquette, contributing editor Lara Marie Schoenhals reveals what she’s looking for in a friend and MEL Radio executive producer Craig MacNeil talks more towards the end.

