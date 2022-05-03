Boys Just Want One Thing, and It’s to Move to Alaska

Problems: we’ve all got a few or more. But imagine if you could start over, with none of the baggage? Man, that’d be swell. Just you, living off your wits, at the edge of the civilized world…

Alaska.

I realize what you’re about to say, so let me stop you right there. I’m aware it’s cold in Alaska. That it’s dark half the year, more isolated than I can possibly understand and full of man-eating grizzly bears. I’ve seen reality TV on the brutal wilderness and fishing seasons — I’m not fazed. What could make a guy feel more alive! Deep down, every dude has the cunning and fortitude of an arctic survivor. It’s genetic. But most of the time, I’ll be chilling in my cozy homestead.

the masculine urge to sell all of my belongings and move to alaska to live in a cabin — 𝔳𝔦𝔫𝔠𝔢 (@HeavenHandZ) December 8, 2021

The masculine urge to drop everything in my life, fly to Alaska, grow a beard, get a dog, and become a woodsman for the rest of my life — Jack (@WearBunn) December 22, 2021

The masculine urge to be dropped off in Alaska with nothing but a 30-30 and a buck knife and see how long I last. — Beau Yoter 🔞 (@BeauYote) December 22, 2021

Sure, some Alaska-bound fellas are talking big and don’t have what it takes. I, however, am ready to reinvent myself. Need to do it. I already live on the West Coast, so, according to the principles of American frontiership, there’s only one place left to go: north. Portland and Seattle are metropolises teeming with white-collar betas — my path must continue. But Canada? Too much paperwork. I’m pushing all the way to the limit. Like the explorers of old, or the one hiker who hung out in that abandoned bus. I won’t rest until I can see Russia from my own rocky shore.

Don’t tell me I’ll never get there; it merely strengthens my resolve. Fellow men, you know how it is. We’re stubborn, headstrong, willful and lots of other synonyms that mean the same thing. Good luck keeping us out! And once we’re there… it’ll be paradise. The bounty of earth at our fingertips, and no girlfriends to nag us. No need to “take the trash out” — throw it right on the ground. No internet connection? Fine. I’ll download the favorite Bon Appétit recipes beforehand. I’m sure AAA will put snow tires on my Volkswagen Jetta. Gonna be awesome to meet the Indigenous people there. I’ve heard they love when white boys show up in Carhartt beanies.

dont move to alaska unless you are willing to educate yourself in the atrocities and racism that is against us indigenous people on our land. dont do it to be quirky or to “escape”. also the seasonal depression is a bitch https://t.co/n9VxOhMhIS — ♡ CharlisAngels ♡ (@ChaoticCoochiie) July 16, 2020

Can you believe it took me this long to pack my shit and greet destiny in the great beyond? Me neither. Say, you should write a letter when you can. No telling if they have phones in Anchorage. Enjoy climate change, bitches! I’ve heard it won’t be an issue for us Alaskans. 🙂

"move to alaska" yes technically it will be a little bit cooler there but the arctic is literally melting faster than anywhere else so there will be widespread social upheaval and grief and mass die offs of wildlife, but sure yeah alaska — flogging molly (@mollytaft) August 10, 2021