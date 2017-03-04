Man Dies Buried Under His Own 6-Ton Porn Collection

UPDATE: Gizmodo notes that Nikkan Spa originally reported that the man in question died of a heart attack and fell on top of his porn; he was not crushed by it.

His name was Joji and he just wanted to have a little piece of the world all to himself. It’s true, that piece of the world manifested in six tons of pornographic magazines covering every available inch of his apartment. And that piece of the world toppled over the 50-year-old Japanese man, burying him and eventually killing him, the Mirror reported. And it took six months until someone found him—his landlord. He’d fallen behind on his rent, but, clearly, not his masturbation habits. But man, what a way to go.