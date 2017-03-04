Culture, Relationships
Article Thumbnail

Man Dies Buried Under His Own 6-Ton Porn Collection

Smothered by ecstasy. Or possibly a heart attack.

UPDATE: Gizmodo notes that Nikkan Spa originally reported that the man in question died of a heart attack and fell on top of his porn; he was not crushed by it.

His name was Joji and he just wanted to have a little piece of the world all to himself. It’s true, that piece of the world manifested in six tons of pornographic magazines covering every available inch of his apartment. And that piece of the world toppled over the 50-year-old Japanese man, burying him and eventually killing him, the Mirror reported. And it took six months until someone found him—his landlord. He’d fallen behind on his rent, but, clearly, not his masturbation habits. But man, what a way to go.

Tracy Moore

Tracy Moore is a staff writer at MEL. She covers all the soft sciences like psychology, sex, relationships and parenting, but since this is a men’s magazine, occasionally the hard ones. Formerly at Jezebel.

Popular

  1. Real Italians Put Hot Dogs and French Fries on Their Pizza
  2. The Other Drug War: Inside the World of Counterfeit Viagra
  3. The $65 Million Art Heist That Put ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ to Shame

Features

  1. Inside the U.K.’s War on Strip Clubs
  2. What Counts as ‘Cheating’ When It’s on Your Phone?
  3. In ‘The Last Duel,’ Matt Damon and Ben Affleck Want You to Know They Know Men Are Bad

Manosphere

  1. Korea’s ‘Semen Terrorism’ Is Happening Here, Too
  2. The Bewildering Search for a Male Utopia
  3. The Gen Z Girls Repping the ‘Tradwife’ Life

True Crime

  1. The Real-Life ‘Bad Boys’ Cops Who Turned Dirty for the Sinaloa Cartel
  2. Black Like Me?: The Curious Case of the Georgia Klansman
  3. Why Did Two Twentysomethings from Central California Try to Join ISIS?

Oral History

  1. An Oral History of ‘Everything’s Coming Up Milhouse’
  2. An Oral History of ‘Surf Ninjas’
  3. An Oral History of Adam Sandler, Pickup Basketball Legend

Rankings

  1. What’s in This?: KFC’s Chicken Bucket
  2. What’s in This?: White Castle Sliders

Popular

  1. The Woman Behind the Spit Take GIF Heard ‘Round the Internet
  2. There’s Only One Reliable Way to Make Your Loads Bigger
  3. My College Girlfriend Thought the ‘Mormon Dick Soak’ Would Preserve Her Virginity

Latest

  1. ‘Branded to Kill’ Is About Going Crazy Over Goth Girls
  2. Hooters, the King of Boobs, Has Just Discovered Ass
  3. In ‘Halloween Kills,’ the Real Monster Is Society. Please Clap
More Stories from MEL
Do Not Sell My Personal Information