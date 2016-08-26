From Toupee Tats to Paul Wall’s Gifted Grills: This Week in Dudes

It’s Friday and you’re left wondering, “Dang, what did men do this week?” Let me be the first to break it to you: Y’all didn’t do much. Let’s go dig in and see if we can’t solve a few problems with what we’ve learned.

Did you know sexism is over? Well, it is, says “most men”:

More than half of men in the United States think sexism is over, according to a new survey from the Pew Research Center. Asked whether women face significant obstacles in the workplace and beyond, 56 percent say they no longer do, compared to 41 percent who say the barriers persist.

Did you know that you should not be wearing your engagement ring to a job interview? Well, it’s true, says this guy on LinkedIn:

When a man sees that ring he immediately assumes you are high maintenance. When the woman at the office who has the largest diamond on her finger, sees that ring, she will realize that if you are hired she will fall to second place and will, therefore, not like you. Lose the ring!

Did you know that there are quite a few sports writers who switch it up and become wine writers? Well, naturally, reports the Columbia Journalism Review:

It’s about more than just having a nose for news and for wine. Sportswriters also must assess the whys and wherefores of the games they cover, an evaluative process that Steiman calls “separating quality.”

Did you know that E!’s Hollywood Medium is the worst show on TV? Well, set your DVR, says Jezebel:

But the show’s fast-tracked second season, with its fancier packaging and slightly higher-tier clientele (that’s not saying much), proves that plenty of people are taking it seriously! They’re swallowing Henry’s rancid tripe by the bowlful, and it’s going down smooth. (Though I guess if you believe the ghost of your dead friend is casually chatting with a wild-eyed 18-year-old who’s being followed by E! cameras while scribbling in a scary Ring-like notebook, you’re willing to believe just about anything.)

Did you know that men are tattooing hair onto their bald heads, and it kind of looks good? Well, they are, says GQ:

Matt Lulo of Scalp Mirco USA in New York City claims to be one of the first hair loss experts to open a scalp micropigmentation clinic in the U.S. The service, brought to our attention by Circa.com but around for some years, involves tattooing little dots in place of hair follicles, so it looks like you have a buzz-cut instead of a bald, or partially bald, head.

Did you know that there are doctors who treat weed addiction? Well, sorry to say, but it’s real, says VICE:

Bertram told VICE he sees patients who use weed to ease their anxiety; it works at first, but eventually, as they build up a tolerance and consume more and more to achieve the same effect, some experience “rebound anxiety” where their symptoms actually worsen due to the marijuana. While it’s rarer, he said people also have physical withdrawal symptoms stemming from marijuana dependence, including breaking into sweats and vomiting.

Did you know that a man was stuck between two buildings in Oakland, after he tried to jump between them to impress a woman? Well, he did, reports CBS Pittsburgh:

https://twitter.com/gxgi_/status/768309874124029953

Did you know that Frank Ocean released his long-awaited album, Blonde, this week and it changed the music industry? Very much so, says BuzzFeed:

“We’re learning as we go. This is uncharted territory,” a source familiar with the label’s thinking told BuzzFeed News late Tuesday, speaking on the condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak publicly. “But our view is that giving exclusives to individual streaming platforms for long periods of time is not good for the artist, it’s not good for the fans, and it limits the commercial opportunity for everybody involved.”

Did you know there was an argument amongst experts on whether or not Godzilla has a penis? Well, there is, says Inverse:

“That is one of those great mysteries of Godzilla,” Tsutsui told Inverse. “In many films there [are] scientists speculating how Godzilla works internally. I don’t think there’s ever a definitive statement about Godzilla being biologically akin to any amphibian we now know.”

Did you know that rapper Paul Wall gifted every U.S. Olympic gold medalist a grill? Well, despite the fact that it’s not 2007, he did, writes TMZ:

https://twitter.com/MusikFan4Life/status/767906221538050048

Did you know a guy rode his unicycle around the perimeter of a super-tall chimney and didn’t die? I mean, just watch:

Well, now you do.