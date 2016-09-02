From Chicken Sandwiches to Talking to Women Wearing Headphones: This Week in Dudes

Summertime’s almost over — will you dudes slow down just a little? Like, enough with the bulging midriffs, the drunken bus purchases, the marriage-ruining porno:

To measure pornography use, the survey asked respondents — who also reported their relationship status — whether they had watched an X-rated movie in the past year. “There’s no perfect pornography question, but this one comes closest to the kind of question you ask that carries over time,” says study author and sociologist Samuel Perry of the University of Oklahoma (OU) in Norman. Out of 5698 respondents, 1681 said they had watched an X-rated movie and 373 reported viewing one for the first time during the survey period.

Analyzing the data, Perry and his OU colleague Cyrus Schleifer found that people who started watching porn were more likely to split with their partners during the course of the survey. For men, the chance of divorce went from 5% to 10%. For women, that number jumped from 6% to 18%

It’s almost cuffing season, you guys. Unless you want it to just be you and porn (or a chicken sandwich), you’re going to want to hold onto your significant other — at least until spring. Then you can get started on that cow-dung museum you’ve always wanted to build, or solving global warming — unless, of course, you think “going green” is just too girly:

Why are men less likely than women to embrace environmentally friendly products and behaviors? … Men’s willingness to engage in green behaviors can be influenced by threatening or affirming their masculinity, as well as by using masculine rather than conventional green branding.

I guess all of that green M&M-inspired porn you just Googled is out of the question? You’ll have to get back on the street, as they say, and learn how to speak to women wearing headphones. Here’s some really bad advice on how to do that. Just how bad? Well,

https://twitter.com/libbycwatson/status/770644083052310531

man: I dont normally talk to girls w/headphones woman: [laughing, enjoying the interaction] narrator: she was not enjoying the interaction — i don't even like halloween that much (@roseudriscoll) August 30, 2016

HOW TO TALK TO A WOMAN WEARING HEADPHONES:

– punch self in face

– when she removes headphones, apologize for thinking she owes you her time — Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) August 29, 2016

Pretty bad.

Until next week: stay hard, stay chaste, stay scarred and stay positive.

