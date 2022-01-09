The Very Flexible Men Sucking Their Own Cocks on OnlyFans

You know what they say: If you want something done right, you’ve got to do it yourself

When he was just 13 years old, OnlyFans creator and self-proclaimed “self-suck guru” Jake Longitudo decided to put his flexibility to the test by blowing himself. “I just thought, ‘Wouldn’t it be crazy if I could do that?’” he tells me. To his amazement, he pulled it off.

Longitudo may have discovered his enviable skills at a young age, but he only started giving himself blow jobs regularly a few years ago. At first, he’d film himself for fun and upload the clips onto subreddits like r/AutoFellatio and r/self-suck, where he’s now a moderator. Then, last August, he moved his videos over to OnlyFans and started filming X-rated tutorials, writing advice posts and opening his DMs to budding autofellatio acolytes keen to absorb his wisdom.

In just five months, he’s ascended the site’s rankings — Longitudo is currently in the top four percent of all creators, and he writes in his bio that he’s constantly “investing in new gear” and fine-tuning his technique to facefuck himself balls deep.

There’s no universal, easy trick to sucking your own dick, but it only takes a scroll through a few example videos to see which positions are most popular. Longitudo — who always shoots blindfolded — likes to position himself on a sofa with his legs tucked behind his neck, thrusting his cock vigorously into his mouth while he supports himself with his muscular arms. Never wanting to repeat himself, he mixes things up regularly. Whether he’s sensually sucking his own toes or choking on his cock with a butt plug fit snugly inside his hole, he always finds a way to give his subscribers what they want.

“People keep asking for assisted self-suck videos, too,” Longitudo tells me. Usually, these involve guys being fucked with sex toys while sucking their own cock. True to his bio’s promise to keep his fans happy, he plans on shooting some this year.

Autofellatio might be a rare and demanding art form, but there’s a tiny handful of other horndogs whose OnlyFans are dedicated to self-sucking, as well as some more general porn creators who occasionally self-suck, too. As for dedicated specialists, there’s Dr. selfsuck, who loves nothing more than to blow himself outside while straddling the hood of his car. There’s also 34-year-old James, a self-proclaimed “gay stoner nerd” who uses his account to document his mission to “stretch enough to deep-throat [himself]” (currently, he’s only flexible enough to lick his tip). Meanwhile, a guy known only as Tony Flex posts rarely on his OnlyFans, but for just $4.99 a month, fans can watch his pièce de resistance: a 13-minute self-face-fucking epic, which ends with him squirting a load into his own mouth.

It’s not just cis guys nailing autofellatio, either — on her OnlyFans page, Colombian trans creator Rachael Passcual shares hundreds of horny clips of her deep-throating her own cock, biting her foreskin and teasing out precum, plenty of which end with huge self-facials. “I was maybe 15 years old when I became curious to try it out,” she tells me. “To my surprise, I realized I could lick the tip of my penis.” Immediately aroused by her newfound discovery, she started researching online and found there was even more room for improvement. “I saw it was possible to suck deeper, so I started practicing every few days. Little by little I could take my own dick deeper in my mouth. Three years ago, I finally made it so deep I reached my own balls!”

Like Longitudo, she’s made a highly requested tutorial video on her OnlyFans — and she remains convinced that anyone can do it if they try. “Yoga is a good option if you want to gain flexibility,” she says. Specifically, her fans love to see her swallow her own semen. “I like to make plenty of facial content though,” she explains. “That way, people can see it’s real cum.”

Some subreddits strictly ban “soliciting” — which includes promoting OnlyFans — but r/self-suck is more liberal, perhaps partly because Longitudo himself is a mod. Passcual also promotes herself on this subreddit, which often gets a rep as “cursed” for no good reason — it’s just an online meeting place for kinky exhibitionists to show off their dick-sucking prowess.

Occasionally, users ask for advice in other subreddits, too. Along those lines, around six months ago, a commenter detailed their experiments in r/BDSMAdvice: “I lay on my back and then swing my legs until they’re behind my head, at this point my dick would be nearly fully erect above my mouth. I try to get my dick closer, but no success; I stick my tongue out, also no success.”

The request for advice was promptly shut down by mods, so I ask Longitudo for tips. “I’d say to make sure you work out that day (for flexibility reasons), not eat a lot before doing it (contorting yourself into boss-level yoga positions on a full stomach isn’t fun or sexy) and to take a hot bath while you try out various positions (the water helps with maneuvering),” he says. Laying with your legs up against a wall can help, too — if you’re in the mood to shoot a load all over your face, it’s a position that could work wonders.

As for dick size, Longitudo says it’s important when you’re starting out, but once you’re flexible enough to get it in, size becomes irrelevant. In other words, you don’t need a huge hog to pull it off.

The list of self-suckers on OnlyFans might be short right now, but that’s hardly surprising given it’s such a difficult trick to master. The bonus is that all the hottest autofellatio accounts come with advice on top of the self-facials, which for those who might want to learn how to blow themselves, definitely doesn’t suck.