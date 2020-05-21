America Is Officially in ‘Fuck It’ Mode

When doing the right thing is too hard, we give up and let fate run wild

To outsiders, the way Americans have resisted all measures for controlling the spread of COVID-19 — and successfully pushed for “reopening” in a good many states, despite testing failures and the absence of a vaccine — must seem ludicrous. Has any culture lived in such denial, or appeared so bent on self-destruction?

I can’t say for sure. But I also know that this attitude is far from unprecedented. We are a people who face danger with reckless abandon, just drunk enough to think we’re invincible. When the going gets tough, we say, “Fuck it.”

This is true from the top down. President Trump, a guy nominated for the job by a party that said “fuck it,” now running the nation on a purely “fuck it” platform, has overseen nearly 100,000 U.S. deaths from coronavirus, nearly 30 percent of the world’s total. In response, he’s once more said “fuck it” and signed an executive order that empowers federal agencies to gut any number of regulations they don’t like. An action that won’t save lives but will let businesses start cutting corners, increasing risk for employees and customers, because that’s what thumbdicks like Senator Ted Cruz want. When you abandon crisis management to expand the same old hack Republican policies that have ravaged the country for decades? That’s “fuck it” mode, baby.

President Trump says he will sign an executive order directing all federal agencies "to use any and all authority to waive, suspend, and eliminate unnecessary regulations that impede economic recovery" "And we want to leave it that way," he adds https://t.co/Nj065CIsxp pic.twitter.com/OILEX1mu4G — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 19, 2020

This is the enduring spirit of a superpower that can’t get its shit together and convert to the metric system, build high-speed rail or guarantee universal health care. Whenever these challenges arise, we decide that a good-faith effort is out of the question — we’re gonna ride out the existing nightmare instead. Somehow, we’re comfortable in the worst version of everything, or better able to withstand such misery than the growing pains of progress.

Not all who agitated for an end to the lockdowns think the pandemic is a hoax; most simply don’t care who it kills and are sick of staying home. The streets are full of people wearing masks around their necks, house parties are making a comeback, parents are scheduling secret playdates for their kids and crowds are flocking back to bars, as well as raucous events like Texas’ “Go Topless Jeep Weekend,” where almost 200 were arrested for petty crimes that had nothing to do with an overall failure to maintain social distance, which is too hard for cops to enforce anyway. This Jeepfest also included a shooting, because nothing says “fuck it” here like pulling a gun.

Liberated, thirsty, and without masks, crowds descend on bars after Wisconsin Supreme Court strikes down governor’s stay-at-home order. https://t.co/MuCJQdrBfs pic.twitter.com/Rs2agrbZy1 — Jim Roberts (@nycjim) May 14, 2020

Not even SNL could not write something as ridiculous as this actual, real news report from my local station pic.twitter.com/VVTziwuyOd — socially distant rendon (@maria_rendon97) May 18, 2020

A man went into an Aurora, Colorado, Waffle House three times in one day to order takeout, but was rejected each time for refusing to wear a mask. After the third rejection, he slapped a cook in the face and then opened opened fire. #coleg https://t.co/UBQdT40lEJ — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) May 20, 2020

As we approach Memorial Day weekend, the symbolic start of summer and a holiday that has us inclined to say “fuck it” anyway — we love an excuse to eat and drink ourselves sick — it’s clear the end of May will mark an inflection (or breaking) point. This is where our quiet stoicism runs out and baseless arrogance takes over. Fuck it, dude, time to set up the beer pong table.

And the more we see others give up on best practices for stemming contagion, the more inclined we are to join in their clownery. Why should they have all the fun? What good is my abundance of caution if no one else will do the bare minimum? Might as well start hugging and high-fiving again. Can’t wait to see the new Christopher Nolan movie in a crowded theater.

NEW: Casino in Hialeah, Florida tests their updated poker tables. pic.twitter.com/VEQ6XuJZAO — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) May 14, 2020

He drove more than 600 miles for a haircut. He’s not alone https://t.co/Da707zevV9 — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) May 18, 2020

‘Where’s the mask? Where’s the gloves? Like nothing happened.’ — Alarming footage shows shopping mall crowds ignoring social distancing in Texas, where COVID-19 cases have spiked since reopening pic.twitter.com/Ej9sVgi3Md — NowThis (@nowthisnews) May 19, 2020

So yeah, I guess that’s how it’s gonna be. We’re pivoting to a classic “fuck it,” virus be damned. That’s how America rolls, no matter the specific menace. Stop washing your hands, start going on Tinder dates, take your preferred dose of hydroxychloroquine. You do you. Either the death rate will meet and exceed the bleakest projections, or it’ll be bad, only not quite as bad as it could have been.

In any case, Trump and his bootlickers will tout a success — you’d need millions of fatalities to make a dent in their victory narrative — and his supporters can tell us we freaked out over nothing. We’re already debating how many fans we can cram into football stadiums, and I don’t see any reversing course once sports are on the table again. Fuck it!!

Pro sports will come back because enough American leadership has decided fuck it, people are gonna die and we don't care. A Depression may sweep America, which is nearing 100,000 dead, and pro sports will probably find a way to say, we're doing this for you guys, not the money — Bruce Arthur (@bruce_arthur) May 20, 2020

America said fuck it and chose eugenics https://t.co/iRBMulpA0k — steph (@stxve) May 18, 2020

It’s funny how America just decided we’re done with the virus. There’s no proof anything has gotten better but people are just like “fuck it. Time to open stuff again” and everyone’s celebrating. Odd country — Jake (@REAG0R) May 16, 2020

Don’t know about you, but personally? Not a fan of this approach. Bit cavalier for my liking. Still, it’s downright impressive what mountains of grim data and horrifying detail we’re willing to say “fuck it” to. Truly, if there is ever an “it” to be “fucked,” we answer the call.

Have fun out there.