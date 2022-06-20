We Will Never Be Worthy of the Greatest Shitposter of All Time: Sweden

The official Sweden Twitter account was a fantastic, chaotic experiment that may have given us far better insight into the culture of its people than it ever could have imagined

Sweden has given us so many great things: meatballs, Volvo, ABBA, a perfectly acceptable style of massage. But not even “Dancing Queen” can top the sheer delight that is the official Sweden Twitter account.

In 2011, the Swedish Institute did the unthinkable: It let a new Swede handle the account each week with free rein. The idea was to show the variety of what the country has to offer, and the result was one of Twitter’s best shitposting accounts of all time. Sadly, though, the account became inactive as of September 2018, and because of Twitter’s policy of removing any account that hasn’t been used in over a year, it plans to shut down @Sweden by the end of the month.

This, of course, is devastating news. But not so devastating that it prevented me from screengrabing some of the account’s most iconic tweets for posterity:

Was DM:ed a picture of testicles. I saw #AmericasBalls and all I got was this lousy tweet… ¯_(ツ)_/¯ pic.twitter.com/LS1bZhwBi8 — @sweden (@sweden) February 22, 2017

The best thing about living alone in Sweden in the winter is knowing the body won't rot as quickly if you choke on something and die. — @sweden (@sweden) April 8, 2013

In Sweden we say "Gott slut" at the end of the year. It translates to "Happy ending".



100% no joke — @sweden (@sweden) December 31, 2015

Admittedly, toward the end of its run, the account was used in a more straightforward way, often teaching followers about all the lovely things Sweden has to offer, like Cinnamon Roll Day and complicated language rules. Yet in its most chaotic moments, we learned less wholesome but inarguably valuable lessons, like the secret to getting good at fellatio and the fact that Chatroulette has significantly fewer cocks than it once did.

7. My best advice for getting good at fellatio is to love cock. Once you got that covered geting good is a no-brainer. — @sweden (@sweden) November 26, 2014

There's not so many cocks anymore on chatroulette. Phew! — @sweden (@sweden) October 24, 2012

The three B's of sweden – Blondes, Boobs and Bnobel Prize …. the B is silent so nobody really bothers with it — @sweden (@sweden) July 17, 2012

There are two Swedish words for "to find": hitta and finna. "Fitta" is Swedish for pussy and can easily be said when you mix them up. — @sweden (@sweden) November 28, 2014

2) Sigourney's panties always look really uncomfortable, and you always get to see them. — @sweden (@sweden) January 17, 2012

Just activated the notifications in my phone for this account, to get a grasp on the activity. My phone would now do good as a sex toy. — @sweden (@sweden) October 18, 2016

Men yelling "you're fat" is like unwanted dick pics. "Good" for you that you got it out there, but it's too insignificant to matter. — @sweden (@sweden) August 15, 2016

The only thing bigger than my boobs, is my ego. pic.twitter.com/BUWKXvMbZK — @sweden (@sweden) August 31, 2016

Then there was Jack, the man who infamously became known as the “Masturbating Swede” after candidly tweeting about jacking off from the account in 2011. Those really were simpler times.

@rivalg I guess I'm drinking a lot of coffee, lighting my face up with my laptop and hanging out w friends. Oh and, you know, masturbation. — @sweden (@sweden) December 16, 2011

Thank you for your service, Jack. And thank you, Sweden. We’re glad the entire population of your country has had a chance to tweet in your honor. We just really hope IKEA isn’t run the same way.