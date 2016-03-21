Uncategorized
MEL Is Hiring

Help build the men’s lifestyle publication of the future

MEL is hiring a staff writer to be based in our office in Venice, California, just blocks from the beach. Please apply through Jobvite. (No calls or emails, of course.)

Staff Writer

Overview:
The staff writer will work closely with MEL’s editors to generate ideas across at least two of MEL’s verticals and execute on a mix of features, interviews, essays and shorter-form content each week (3–6 pieces).

Responsibilities:

  • Contribute generously to MEL’s ideas meetings.
  • Pitch regularly across MEL’s verticals (Sex and Relationships, Entertainment, Body and Mind, Jobs and Money and Digital Culture). Conceive signature feature stories, profiles and series.
  • Deliver on assignments greenlit by MEL’s editors on deadline.
  • Respond quickly and professionally to edits by MEL’s editors.
  • Produce posts for MEL’s site at Medium, according to MEL’s style guide.
  • Respond to analytics to deliver content that our audience indicates it wants.
  • Collaborate on MEL’s theme weeks.
  • Participate in MEL’s podcasts and video series as needed.
  • Write social media copy as needed.

Qualifications:

  • Three to five years of experience working in editorial roles for top online media or journalism brands.
  • Supreme attention to detail. Deep familiarity with AP Style.
  • Demonstrated ability to write various types of online articles, including longform features, Q&As, essays and shorter blog posts.
  • Experience with original reporting as opposed to aggregating.
  • Deep familiarity in MEL’s subject matters. Expertise in topics covered by at least two of MEL’s five verticals.
  • Must be a team-player, comfortable with risk-taking and multitasking in a fast-paced startup environment.

