MEL is hiring a staff writer to be based in our office in Venice, California, just blocks from the beach. Please apply through Jobvite. (No calls or emails, of course.)

Overview:

The staff writer will work closely with MEL’s editors to generate ideas across at least two of MEL’s verticals and execute on a mix of features, interviews, essays and shorter-form content each week (3–6 pieces).

Responsibilities:

Contribute generously to MEL’s ideas meetings.

Pitch regularly across MEL’s verticals (Sex and Relationships, Entertainment, Body and Mind, Jobs and Money and Digital Culture). Conceive signature feature stories, profiles and series.

Deliver on assignments greenlit by MEL’s editors on deadline.

Respond quickly and professionally to edits by MEL’s editors.

Produce posts for MEL’s site at Medium, according to MEL’s style guide.

Respond to analytics to deliver content that our audience indicates it wants.

Collaborate on MEL’s theme weeks.

Participate in MEL’s podcasts and video series as needed.

Write social media copy as needed.

Qualifications: