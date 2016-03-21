MEL is hiring a staff writer to be based in our office in Venice, California, just blocks from the beach. Please apply through Jobvite. (No calls or emails, of course.)
Staff Writer
Overview:
The staff writer will work closely with MEL’s editors to generate ideas across at least two of MEL’s verticals and execute on a mix of features, interviews, essays and shorter-form content each week (3–6 pieces).
Responsibilities:
- Contribute generously to MEL’s ideas meetings.
- Pitch regularly across MEL’s verticals (Sex and Relationships, Entertainment, Body and Mind, Jobs and Money and Digital Culture). Conceive signature feature stories, profiles and series.
- Deliver on assignments greenlit by MEL’s editors on deadline.
- Respond quickly and professionally to edits by MEL’s editors.
- Produce posts for MEL’s site at Medium, according to MEL’s style guide.
- Respond to analytics to deliver content that our audience indicates it wants.
- Collaborate on MEL’s theme weeks.
- Participate in MEL’s podcasts and video series as needed.
- Write social media copy as needed.
Qualifications:
- Three to five years of experience working in editorial roles for top online media or journalism brands.
- Supreme attention to detail. Deep familiarity with AP Style.
- Demonstrated ability to write various types of online articles, including longform features, Q&As, essays and shorter blog posts.
- Experience with original reporting as opposed to aggregating.
- Deep familiarity in MEL’s subject matters. Expertise in topics covered by at least two of MEL’s five verticals.
- Must be a team-player, comfortable with risk-taking and multitasking in a fast-paced startup environment.